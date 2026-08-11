Heavy Rains Disrupt Normal Life In Madhya Pradesh For 3rd Straight Day; Schools Shut In Bhopal
The rains, which started on Sunday, continue to throw normal life out of gear on Tuesday with authorities shutting schools in Bhopal as precaution.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 3:06 PM IST
Bhopal: Incessant rains in several Madhya Pradesh districts continue to disrupt life on the third straight day on Tuesday inundating roads and residential areas with authorities deciding to shut schools in capital Bhopal.
Continuous rainfall since Sunday has led to a worsening situation across several districts of Madhya Pradesh. Severe waterlogging has been reported from the capital, Bhopal, as well as districts including Vidisha, Sehore, and Rajgarh. Due to the heavy rainfall, a holiday has been declared for all schools in Bhopal for Tuesday, August 11.
According to the IMD, Bhopal received around seven inches of rain in the past 24 hours leaving several roads and residential areas inundated with rainwater entering houses in low-lying areas.
On Monday, nine members of the same family died after their van was swept away in the Jhiri Nala (stream) in Rajgarh, while torrential rain caused water to flood more than 50 neighborhoods in Bhopal.
The same day in Sehore district, 10 members of a family were stranded in their house near the Bhilakhedi River amid rising water levels due to the heavy rains. The family was rescued by the local Police, with the help of villagers.
Heavy rain also disrupted normal life in Raisen amid swollen rivers and streams. Rising water levels in the Jakha-Betwa River on Bhopal Road and at Pagneshwar on Sanchi Road submerged small bridges, while water spread into agricultural fields in several areas.
Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Alirajpur, Agar-Malwa, Rajgarh, Guna, Shivpuri, Sheopur and Morena districts of Madhya Pradesh for Tuesday. Light to heavy rain is also likely during the next 24 hours in Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Shajapur, Dewas, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Datia, Ashoknagar, Bhind, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari. (With agency inputs)
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