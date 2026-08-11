ETV Bharat / state

Heavy Rains Disrupt Normal Life In Madhya Pradesh For 3rd Straight Day; Schools Shut In Bhopal

Commuters ride motorcycles through a waterlogged road following heavy rain in the Old City area of Bhopal ( IANS )

Bhopal: Incessant rains in several Madhya Pradesh districts continue to disrupt life on the third straight day on Tuesday inundating roads and residential areas with authorities deciding to shut schools in capital Bhopal.

Continuous rainfall since Sunday has led to a worsening situation across several districts of Madhya Pradesh. Severe waterlogging has been reported from the capital, Bhopal, as well as districts including Vidisha, Sehore, and Rajgarh. Due to the heavy rainfall, a holiday has been declared for all schools in Bhopal for Tuesday, August 11.

Rescuers evacuate people to safer locations in rain-hit Madhya Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

According to the IMD, Bhopal received around seven inches of rain in the past 24 hours leaving several roads and residential areas inundated with rainwater entering houses in low-lying areas.