Heavy Rains And Rising Water Level Spell Flood Danger In North Bengal
Jalpaiguri District Magistrate Shama Parveen said about 3,000 people from the river banks and homeless areas of the district were moved to safe places.
Published : October 31, 2025 at 11:24 PM IST
Jalpaiguri: North Bengal hills and the Dooars region are reeling under flood situation. Due to the impact of Cyclone Montha, rainfall has begun in several places including the hills.
The predication of more rains forced the officials to scale up preparedness in an urgent basis. As the repair work of a dam has started, efforts are on to evacuate affected people to safe places.
The Meteorological Department had earlier predicted the possibility of heavy rainfall in North Bengal and the hills due to the impact of Cyclone Montha. Rains have also started since Friday morning. According to the Jalpaiguri Regional Meteorological Office, in the last 24 hours, 99.2 millimetres of rainfall has been recorded in Mainaguri, 64.8 millimetres in Darjeeling, 75 millimetres in Sevoke, 103.5 millimetres in Banarhat, 82.4 millimetres in Buxadwar in Alipurduar, and 73.6 millimetrs in Murti.
The main embankment of the Jaldhaka river has been damaged in various places. Locals fear abrupt rising of water levels of Teesta river. At the same time, if the water of the Jaldhaka river coming down from Bhutan increases, danger is imminent.
Debashis Mustafi, an architect in charge of the irrigation department in Maynaguri, said, "As per the instructions of the higher authorities, the damaged dam has been repaired. The work of installing boulders on both sides of the dam is going on."
BDO Prosenjit Kundu said, "We are alert to deal with all kinds of situations. Relief camps were opened in two schools. We are keeping an eye on the flood-ravaged areas, so that there is no problem in the event of heavy rainfall. We have already taken various measures. The situation is being monitored."
Jalpaiguri District Magistrate Shama Parveen said, "We have taken about 3,000 people from the river banks and homeless areas of the district to safe places. All kinds of warnings have been issued for the impact of the monsoon. We are ready to deal with the situation."
