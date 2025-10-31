ETV Bharat / state

Heavy Rains And Rising Water Level Spell Flood Danger In North Bengal

Jalpaiguri: North Bengal hills and the Dooars region are reeling under flood situation. Due to the impact of Cyclone Montha, rainfall has begun in several places including the hills.

The predication of more rains forced the officials to scale up preparedness in an urgent basis. As the repair work of a dam has started, efforts are on to evacuate affected people to safe places.

The Meteorological Department had earlier predicted the possibility of heavy rainfall in North Bengal and the hills due to the impact of Cyclone Montha. Rains have also started since Friday morning. According to the Jalpaiguri Regional Meteorological Office, in the last 24 hours, 99.2 millimetres of rainfall has been recorded in Mainaguri, 64.8 millimetres in Darjeeling, 75 millimetres in Sevoke, 103.5 millimetres in Banarhat, 82.4 millimetres in Buxadwar in Alipurduar, and 73.6 millimetrs in Murti.

The main embankment of the Jaldhaka river has been damaged in various places. Locals fear abrupt rising of water levels of Teesta river. At the same time, if the water of the Jaldhaka river coming down from Bhutan increases, danger is imminent.