A Day After Cyclone Montha, Bengal Gets Rainfall; IMD Issues Orange Alert

Jalpaiguri: A day after Cyclone Montha made landfall on the eastern coast, unleashing destruction and chaos, West Bengal experienced rain in several districts on Wednesday.

IMD already predicted light to moderate rain or thunderstorms at a few or isolated places, with chances of isolated heavy rainfall from October 29 to 31.

On the other hand, there is also a forecast of heavy rain in Bhutan. This has alarmed authorities in North Bengal, adjoining the Himalayan kingdom.

IMD issued an orange alert for North Bengal on October 31. Heavy rain in Bhutan means the water level in the rivers flowing down from Bhutan will increase.

Recently, North Bengal experienced a loss of lives due to floods and wildlife. Houses and homestays were also washed away in the flood. Tea gardens suffered losses of a few hundred crores due to the floodwater. People in a vast area were marooned, and agricultural lands were damaged. Roads and bridges, too, were washed away by the water.