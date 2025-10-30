A Day After Cyclone Montha, Bengal Gets Rainfall; IMD Issues Orange Alert
IMD predicted light to moderate rain or thunderstorms at a few or isolated places, with chances of isolated heavy rainfall from October 29 to 31.
Jalpaiguri: A day after Cyclone Montha made landfall on the eastern coast, unleashing destruction and chaos, West Bengal experienced rain in several districts on Wednesday.
On the other hand, there is also a forecast of heavy rain in Bhutan. This has alarmed authorities in North Bengal, adjoining the Himalayan kingdom.
IMD issued an orange alert for North Bengal on October 31. Heavy rain in Bhutan means the water level in the rivers flowing down from Bhutan will increase.
Recently, North Bengal experienced a loss of lives due to floods and wildlife. Houses and homestays were also washed away in the flood. Tea gardens suffered losses of a few hundred crores due to the floodwater. People in a vast area were marooned, and agricultural lands were damaged. Roads and bridges, too, were washed away by the water.
Earlier, Heavy rains in the Bhutan hills caused the water of the river coming down from Bhutan to enter the districts of Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar. This resulted in a terrible flood situation. Several blocks of the district were severely damaged in the flood.
There is a likelihood of storms at a speed of 30-40 kilometres per hour. And on October 31, there may be heavy rainfall in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar of North Bengal. There is a likelihood of gusty winds that may blow at a speed of 30-40 kilometres per hour.
The Meteorological Department has also advised people to restrict their movement during this time. Mihir Karmakar, BDO of Jalpaiguri Sadar Block, said the situation is being monitored. The district administration has asked the concerned departments, including Civil Defence, to be alert. NDRF and SDRF have been asked to be alert to deal with heavy rain.
"There is a warning of heavy rain, and we are prepared in every way. The sky is cloudy here," said Mihir Karmakar, BDO of Jalpaiguri Sadar Block.
