Heavy Rainfall In Nepal Leads To Fresh Floods In Bihar
Valmikinagar barrage on the Gandak River along the Indo-Nepal border witnessed its highest discharge of the year at 5.44 lakh cusecs on Monday morning.
By Dev Raj
Published : September 28, 2026 at 11:43 AM IST
Patna: Bihar is grappling with unseasonal, severe flooding triggered by torrential rains in neighbouring Nepal, even as the deep depression that originally lashed the eastern state begins to clear.
Heavy water flow from the neighbouring country is entering the state via the Gandak, Kosi, and Bagmati rivers. Vast stretches of land in Bagaha sub-division in the West Champaran district have been flooded by the Gandak. The road connection between Valmikinagar and Bagaha has been cut off. Large swathes in Supaul district have also gone underwater in the latest bout of flooding.
The Valmikinagar barrage on the Gandak River in West Champaran district along the Indo-Nepal border witnessed its highest discharge of the year at 5.44 lakh cusecs on Monday morning. One cusec, or cubic foot per second, is around 28.32 litres per second.
The discharge from the 2425-foot-long Valmikinagar barrage had been rising rapidly since Sunday afternoon and peaked on Monday.
"Around 5.44 lakh cusec discharge was recorded at the Valmikinagar barrage at 4 am on Monday. This was due to heavy water flow coming from Devghat in Nepal. This is the highest this year. The discharge at present is around 4.71 lakh cusec. Though it has gone down, it cannot be considered low. However, it is showing a declining trend,” State Water Resources (WRD) Department superintending engineer (Gandak barrage circle, Valmikinagar) Mohammad Zilani told ETV Bharat.
All 36 gates of the barrage have been opened to facilitate the onward flow of incoming water. WRD engineers and employees worked throughout the night following these developments.
"I was at the embankment in Bagaha throughout the night. Floodwater has entered low-lying areas in Bagaha. Around four to five feet of water is flowing over the Valmikinagar–Bagaha road. We are maintaining a close watch on the situation as the situation in Bagaha is sensitive,” Zilani added.
According to the Disaster Management Department (DMD), water has entered the low-lying areas of a few districts due to "extremely heavy rainfall in Nepal and districts bordering it over the past three to four days."
“Around 82,000 people in 11 blocks in West Champaran and Supaul districts have been affected by floods. We have deployed 10 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 27 teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to tackle the situation,” the DMD said.
Polythene sheets and dry ration packets are being distributed among the flood-affected people, while the community kitchens established in safe areas are also functioning to provide meals.
Deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said that the situation arose due to excessive rainfall in the catchment area of the major rivers flowing into the state from Nepal.
“All engineers and regional officers have been put on alert mode around the clock. Additional engineers have been posted to keep a vigil on the situation,” Vijay said.
Senior WRD engineers said that the fact that the Ganga was flowing below the danger level at various places in the state was a good sign with regard to floods. It will be able to drain the excess water flowing in from its tributaries – Gandak and Kosi – with ease.
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