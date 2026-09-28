ETV Bharat / state

Heavy Rainfall In Nepal Leads To Fresh Floods In Bihar

Patna: Bihar is grappling with unseasonal, severe flooding triggered by torrential rains in neighbouring Nepal, even as the deep depression that originally lashed the eastern state begins to clear.

Heavy water flow from the neighbouring country is entering the state via the Gandak, Kosi, and Bagmati rivers. Vast stretches of land in Bagaha sub-division in the West Champaran district have been flooded by the Gandak. The road connection between Valmikinagar and Bagaha has been cut off. Large swathes in Supaul district have also gone underwater in the latest bout of flooding.

The Valmikinagar barrage on the Gandak River in West Champaran district along the Indo-Nepal border witnessed its highest discharge of the year at 5.44 lakh cusecs on Monday morning. One cusec, or cubic foot per second, is around 28.32 litres per second.

Heavy Rainfall In Nepal Leads To Fresh Floods In Bihar (ETV Bharat)

The discharge from the 2425-foot-long Valmikinagar barrage had been rising rapidly since Sunday afternoon and peaked on Monday.

"Around 5.44 lakh cusec discharge was recorded at the Valmikinagar barrage at 4 am on Monday. This was due to heavy water flow coming from Devghat in Nepal. This is the highest this year. The discharge at present is around 4.71 lakh cusec. Though it has gone down, it cannot be considered low. However, it is showing a declining trend,” State Water Resources (WRD) Department superintending engineer (Gandak barrage circle, Valmikinagar) Mohammad Zilani told ETV Bharat.

All 36 gates of the barrage have been opened to facilitate the onward flow of incoming water. WRD engineers and employees worked throughout the night following these developments.