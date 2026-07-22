Jammu Kashmir Weather Update: Srinagar-Jammu Highway Closed As Rains Lash UT; Amarnath Yatra Remains Suspended
IMD predicts wet weather in Jammu and Kashmir till July 29 with a spell of heavy rains till Thursday afternoon.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 12:25 PM IST
Srinagar: Moderate to heavy rainfall continued in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday as well, leading to closure of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway as the Union Territory faced landslides and flash floods at multiple places, while the Amarnath yatra remained suspended.
The Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted more rains and thunderstorms across J&K for today. Heavy rainfall has led to rise in water level in several local streams in many areas, even as the administration has urged people to stay away from water bodies because of the looming threat of flash floods, landslides and inundation and waterlogging in low lying areas.
Torrential rains have also led to multiple incidents of shooting stones and mudslides at Ramban and Udhampur stretches of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, forcing authorities to close it for traffic.
Traffic police authorities said that vehicular movement has been stopped from both ends on the highway. They asked commuters not to undertake any journey on NH-44 until the weather improves and the road is declared safe for traffic.
A traffic police spokesman told ETV Bharat that the Mughal road, linking Kashmir with Pir Panjal, Sonmarg-Leh highway and Bandipora Gurez highways are open for traffic but commuters have been advised to check traffic updates before their journeys.
Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed widespread, heavy rainfall from July 20 and the IMD has forecasted inclement weather up to July 24.
The rainfall led to severe flooding and cloudbursts in the Pir Panjal districts of Rajouri and Poonch, in which more than 22 persons were killed while seven are reported missing.
In Kashmir valley's Budgam district, flood waters swept away a shopping complex in Beerwah market.
Meanwhile, the Amarnath yatra which was halted on July 19 due to inclement weather remains suspended on both the routes of Pahalgam and Baltal. Other local yatras to Shiv Khori, Machail yatra in Kishtwar, Mata Vishnu Devi also remain suspended until July 24.
According to the rainfall data shared by independent weather forecaster Faizan Ahmad, Kathua district has recorded the highest rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir since Tuesday, receiving a massive 153.4 mm of rain. It was followed by Samba (133 mm), Udhampur (132.6 mm), Jammu (62.1 mm), Katra (58.5 mm), Poonch (51 mm), Ramban (49 mm), Batote (46.1 mm), Reasi (44.5 mm), Rajouri (40.8 mm) and Bhaderwah (36.8 mm).
In Chenab Valley, Ramban recorded 25.3 mm of rainfall, Doda 24 mm and Kishtwar 23 mm. Gulmarg received 55 mm of rainfall, followed by Baramulla (37.5 mm), Pahalgam (23.8 mm), Kupwara (22 mm), Pulwama (21 mm), Qazigund (9.6 mm) and Srinagar (5.9 mm).
J&K Weather Forecast
The IMD's Srinagar centre has given the following weather forecast for J&K.
- 22-23 July: Current spell of Rain/thundershower at most places with heavy rain/brief intense heavy showers at few districts of J&K may continue till today late afternoon (3-4 PM) and gradual improvement thereafter. Another spell of rain/thundershower with heavy rain/brief intense heavy showers most likely during tomorrow early morning/morning/forenoon hours.
- 24-29 July: Light Rain/thundershower at scattered places with brief intense showers at few places.
IMD Advisory
- Possibility of hvy rain/brief intense hvy showers at few dists of J&K with hvy to very hvy rain over few dists of Jammu div during next 24 hrs.
- Possibility of flashfloods/landslides/mudslides at many vulnerable places during next 24-48 hrs.
- Rise in water level in rivers/local streams and Nallas & flooding/water logging in low lying areas.
- All concerned are advised to stay alert & follow admin advisory.
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