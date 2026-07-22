ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Weather Update: Srinagar-Jammu Highway Closed As Rains Lash UT; Amarnath Yatra Remains Suspended

Srinagar: Moderate to heavy rainfall continued in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday as well, leading to closure of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway as the Union Territory faced landslides and flash floods at multiple places, while the Amarnath yatra remained suspended.

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted more rains and thunderstorms across J&K for today. Heavy rainfall has led to rise in water level in several local streams in many areas, even as the administration has urged people to stay away from water bodies because of the looming threat of flash floods, landslides and inundation and waterlogging in low lying areas.

Torrential rains have also led to multiple incidents of shooting stones and mudslides at Ramban and Udhampur stretches of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, forcing authorities to close it for traffic.

Traffic police authorities said that vehicular movement has been stopped from both ends on the highway. They asked commuters not to undertake any journey on NH-44 until the weather improves and the road is declared safe for traffic.

A traffic police spokesman told ETV Bharat that the Mughal road, linking Kashmir with Pir Panjal, Sonmarg-Leh highway and Bandipora Gurez highways are open for traffic but commuters have been advised to check traffic updates before their journeys.

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed widespread, heavy rainfall from July 20 and the IMD has forecasted inclement weather up to July 24.