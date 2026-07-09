Heavy Rain, Waterlogging Take Toll On Patients, Relatives At Govt Hospitals In Delhi
Families of patients who come to the city hoping for better facilities and check-ups end up in trouble, especially during the monsoon, reports Ankita Kumari.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 8:27 PM IST
New Delhi: The monsoon has reached Delhi, and yet again heavy rains have exposed the infrastructure gaps in the national capital.
In every colony, water is flooding the streets with mishaps becoming a regular affair. The most vulnerable are patients and their families who travel from different states to government hospitals for health check-up, but the monsoon is not kind to them. Inadequate infrastructure and flooding make their conditions even more miserable. Families of patients who come with the hope of better facilities and check-ups in the national capital end up in trouble, especially during the monsoon.
AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital, and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital are the top government hospitals where people from across the states come for better check-ups.
Hospitals under water: Patients battle nature alongside illness
Shanti Devi, who got paralyzed and was bedridden for five months, said, "I have been coming to RLM Hospital for five months for check-ups. I’m not allowed to use the restroom; they shout at me and even don’t allow me to lie on this path. In summers, somehow I managed to stay outside, but in the monsoon it has become very difficult as water gets logged here. My clothes get wet here, and my blankets also get wet. There are so many patients with me".
Flood brings hardship to patients' families
Amit Kumar, a student who came to Delhi for his mother's check-up at AIIMS and has been living in the metro tunnels outside the hospital since February, said that the monsoon creates trouble for him and several others. "If anyone visits the city in the monsoon, they can’t stay for a moment; all the garbage and dust flow with the water, and it becomes difficult for elders who stay here. The guards also shout at us and throw our luggage outside."
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