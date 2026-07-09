ETV Bharat / state

Heavy Rain, Waterlogging Take Toll On Patients, Relatives At Govt Hospitals In Delhi

In every colony, water is flooding the streets with mishaps becoming a regular affair. The most vulnerable are patients and their families who travel from different states to government hospitals for health check-up, but the monsoon is not kind to them. Inadequate infrastructure and flooding make their conditions even more miserable. Families of patients who come with the hope of better facilities and check-ups in the national capital end up in trouble, especially during the monsoon.

AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital, and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital are the top government hospitals where people from across the states come for better check-ups.



Hospitals under water: Patients battle nature alongside illness



Shanti Devi, who got paralyzed and was bedridden for five months, said, "I have been coming to RLM Hospital for five months for check-ups. I’m not allowed to use the restroom; they shout at me and even don’t allow me to lie on this path. In summers, somehow I managed to stay outside, but in the monsoon it has become very difficult as water gets logged here. My clothes get wet here, and my blankets also get wet. There are so many patients with me".

Patients' relatives sleeping on a footpath outside a hospital (ETV Bharat)

A patient's relative outside a hospital (ETV Bharat)

She said, "The waterlogged area smells foul, and there are so many mosquitoes here. I asked for at least two months' medicine, but they denied it and made an excuse of non-availability. It has become very difficult to travel in the monsoon from Ayodhya to Delhi every month."Ashok Mandalam, a resident of Bihar, said, "I’m sleeping on the footpath of the hospital for the last few days, with my children are with me. I came here for my sister's check-up, but these rains are affecting my children's health. They got a cough, and the waterlogged conditions are the biggest concern here, as the water is so dirty".

Flood brings hardship to patients' families



Amit Kumar, a student who came to Delhi for his mother's check-up at AIIMS and has been living in the metro tunnels outside the hospital since February, said that the monsoon creates trouble for him and several others. "If anyone visits the city in the monsoon, they can’t stay for a moment; all the garbage and dust flow with the water, and it becomes difficult for elders who stay here. The guards also shout at us and throw our luggage outside."

Patients' relatives having lunch near a waterlogged road (ETV Bharat)

Subi Sehwaj, who came for her sister's check-up said waterlogging creates problems for pregnant women and people with disabilities, as walking through stagnant water increases exposure to dengue and malaria. He said he has wounds, and has to walk through waterlogged areas, which are making them more severe. People who are in the emergency room are allowed to stay; otherwise, the family members have to spend hours roaming and finding a safe place.