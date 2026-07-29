ETV Bharat / state

Heavy Rain Triggers Flash Floods In South Kashmir's Kulgam, Leaves Trail of Destruction

Srinagar: Flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in Dardgund village of South Kashmir's Kulgam district causing extensive damage to orchards, agricultural land and vegetable gardens.

The rainfall in the Dardgund village of the Devsar area in Kulgam district led to sudden floods that caused massive destruction. The strong currents washed away at least two cow sheds, resulting in the death of one cow. Overflow from a local drain sent water into nearby agricultural lands and gardens damaging crops, fruit trees and vegetable gardens.

Disaster management and police teams rushed to the affected area and began rescue operations. Teams are removing debris and assessing the extent of the damage.

Local residents said that flooding occurred suddenly leaving them with little time to move their cattle and belongings to safer locations. Soil, stones and debris carried by the floodwaters were deposited across fields causing significant financial losses to farmers.