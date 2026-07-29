Heavy Rain Triggers Flash Floods In South Kashmir's Kulgam, Leaves Trail of Destruction
Heavy rainfall in Devsar’s Dardgund area causes extensive damage to orchards and agricultural land.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 2:29 PM IST
Srinagar: Flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in Dardgund village of South Kashmir's Kulgam district causing extensive damage to orchards, agricultural land and vegetable gardens.
The rainfall in the Dardgund village of the Devsar area in Kulgam district led to sudden floods that caused massive destruction. The strong currents washed away at least two cow sheds, resulting in the death of one cow. Overflow from a local drain sent water into nearby agricultural lands and gardens damaging crops, fruit trees and vegetable gardens.
Disaster management and police teams rushed to the affected area and began rescue operations. Teams are removing debris and assessing the extent of the damage.
Local residents said that flooding occurred suddenly leaving them with little time to move their cattle and belongings to safer locations. Soil, stones and debris carried by the floodwaters were deposited across fields causing significant financial losses to farmers.
Local residents are worried and have appealed to the administration to assess the damages and provide immediate relief. Officials from the district administration visited the affected village to assess the situation. The assessment will cover livestock losses, damage to cattle sheds, agricultural land, orchards, and other property.
Officials have said that after this assessment compensation would be considered for the affected families.
The latest incident comes amid prolonged adverse weather conditions across Jammu and Kashmir since July 19. Due to inclement weather, the Amarnath Yatra was also suspended for several days, and the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained closed to traffic for few days. The Meteorological Department has advised people living near rivers and hilly areas to exercise caution in view of risk of flash floods.
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