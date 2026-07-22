Heavy Rain Suspends Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage For Fourth Day
Katra wears deserted look after hotel bookings were cancelled due to suspension of Vaishno Devi pilgrimage for the fourth consecutive day today.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 1:36 PM IST
Jammu: Heavy rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir has kept the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage suspended for the fourth consecutive day today.
No pilgrims are being allowed to move towards Vaishno Devi shrine from Katra. The town wore a deserted look. All the hotels and lodges are having zero occupancy at the moment, and advance bookings of the hotels are being cancelled by the people due to suspension of the pilgrimage.
Talking to ETV Bharat, a senior official of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) said that not a single pilgrim is present anywhere from the base camp to the Bhawan at the moment. "Till the time the weather improves, no one will be allowed to perform the pilgrimage. At present, shooting stones continue to pose a risk along the track," the official said.
Due to the heavy rain and forecast of more rain, people have left Katra town towards their homes, and advance bookings are also being cancelled. "At present, only one room is occupied by a family who will also return to their home this evening as they have a train reservation for 10 pm. We have zero occupancy at the moment and advance bookings till July 23 have been cancelled," Vinod Sharma, Manager of Asia Hotel, Katra, told ETV Bharat.
Katra has received over 165 mm rainfall in the last two days and there is forecast of more rain for another 24 hours. The SMVDSB had suspended the pilgrimage due to the forecast of inclement weather to avoid any untoward incident. Last year, 35 pilgrims had died on the track to the shrine when a landslide hit the area. The SMVDSB had come under huge criticism for their negligence as they had allowed the pilgrimage to continue despite heavy rains. But this time, precautions were taken in advance to avoid any incident.
Till July 18, a total of 59,00,346 pilgrims have paid obeisance at the shrine this year. The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was also closed for traffic due to landslides and shooting stones at several places. The administration of all the 10 districts of Jammu division has issued an advisory urging people to avoid avoid unnecessary travel and remain indoors until weather conditions improve.
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