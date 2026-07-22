ETV Bharat / state

Heavy Rain Suspends Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage For Fourth Day

A deserted view of the Banganga entrance gate as Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra continues to remain suspended due to adverse weather and safety concerns. ( (ANI) )

Jammu: Heavy rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir has kept the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage suspended for the fourth consecutive day today. No pilgrims are being allowed to move towards Vaishno Devi shrine from Katra. The town wore a deserted look. All the hotels and lodges are having zero occupancy at the moment, and advance bookings of the hotels are being cancelled by the people due to suspension of the pilgrimage. Talking to ETV Bharat, a senior official of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) said that not a single pilgrim is present anywhere from the base camp to the Bhawan at the moment. "Till the time the weather improves, no one will be allowed to perform the pilgrimage. At present, shooting stones continue to pose a risk along the track," the official said.