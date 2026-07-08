Heavy Rain Leaves Over 25 Villages In Karnataka's Khanapur Without Power, Residents Travel 30 Km Just To Charge Phones
Forest villages plunged into darkness as continuous rain damages power infrastructure; locals say basic amenities remain a distant dream.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 8:45 PM IST
Belagavi: Relentless rainfall has disrupted normal life across Khanapur taluk in Karnataka's Belagavi district, plunging more than 25 remote forest villages into darkness for the last six days.
While the monsoon has brought much-needed rain to the region, it has also pushed thousands of residents into hardship, forcing them to live in darkness and travel long distances just to charge their mobile phones.
Khanapur, particularly its dense forest belt and villages located within and around the Bhimgad Wildlife Sanctuary, receives some of the highest rainfall in Belagavi district. Every monsoon, residents of the remote settlements face severe challenges as continuous rain often damages infrastructure and cuts off essential services.
This year has been no different. Heavy rain has lashed the taluk continuously for the last eight days, resulting in a prolonged power outage in villages including Krishnapur, Holda, Amagaon, Chirakane, Kongala, Gavali, Pastoli, Ashok Nagar, Nerase, Teregali, Habbanatti, Kalamani, Manturga and several others.
According to locals, electricity was disconnected by HESCOM officials after heavy rain accompanied by strong winds caused electric poles to collapse, raising fears of accidents and electrocution. While days are manageable, families are forced to spend their nights under candlelight and traditional oil lamps.
The prolonged blackout has severely affected children's education, household activities and communication. With mobile phones running out of battery, many residents have no option but to travel 20 to 30 kilometres through rain-soaked forest roads to Khanapur town to charge their phones. The situation has also raised concerns about emergency medical communication, as people are unable to make phone calls during health emergencies.
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