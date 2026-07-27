ETV Bharat / state

Heavy Rain Lashes Odisha As Deep Depression Nears Landfall, IMD Issues Red Alert For Three Districts

Bhubaneswar: A deep depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal brought heavy showers across Odisha during the past 24 hours on Monday with Banki in Cuttack district recording the state's highest rainfall of 192 mm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that heavy rainfall is likely to intensify further, issuing a red warning for Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts. Odisha government said the state machinery is ready for any major rainfall.

Reviewing the rain situation in different districts, Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari said, "We are ready to combat more rainfall and have put all machinery on high alert for any kind of situation. Line departments have also been alerted. Rivers are flowing well below the danger mark." He urged people not to panic and to take care of elders and children during the rains.

In the wake of the heavy rainfall forecast, four districts namely Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Mayurbhanj and Subarnpur have declared holiday at educational institutes on Monday. The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has also issued flash flood alerts in several districts till Tuesday evening. Some districts like Cuttack, Bhadrak and Balasore have reported flash flood-like situations.

According to the IMD's midday weather bulletin, the deep depression remained centred over the northwest Bay of Bengal near the West Bengal–north Odisha coast on Monday morning and is expected to move north-northwestwards before crossing the coast between Balasore and Canning later in the day.

Director of IMD's Bhubaneswar regional centre Manorama Mohanty said, "Odisha has received 600.4 mm seasonal rainfall from June 1 to July 27 this year, which is 20 percent more than normal rainfall. The southwest monsoon remained active over Odisha, triggering moderate rain at most places and heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts."