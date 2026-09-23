Heavy Rain Lashes Gajapati As Deep Depression Nears Coast, 3,170 evacuated; Malkangiri On High Alert
A deep depression is expected to cross the coast tonight as Gajapati remains under an orange alert, with 3,170 people shifted to shelters.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 9:08 PM IST|
Updated : September 23, 2026 at 9:33 PM IST
Gajapati/Malkangiri: A deep depression is expected to cross the coast on Wednesday night, even as heavy rain continues to affect Gajapati district, where 3,170 people have been evacuated from vulnerable areas and shifted to flood shelters.
The district is under an orange alert for Wednesday, with heavy rain and winds of 50-60 kmph likely. Of those evacuated, 70 are pregnant women, according to Gajapati Collector Akshay Sunil Agarwal.
The district received a cumulative 633.5 mm of rain in the past 24 hours. More than 100 mm of rainfall was recorded in Mohana and R Udayagiri blocks. However, the administration said there was no waterlogging or flooding in any part of the district so far.
The heavy rain has already caused some local damage. Five kutcha houses were damaged in Tili village under R Udayagiri block, while a minor landslide was reported in the area on Wednesday morning. The road was cleared within two hours, and traffic was restored, the Collector said.
More than 130 landslide-prone locations have been identified across the district. JCBs and heavy machinery belonging to the PWD and Rural Works Department have been deployed at vulnerable locations since Tuesday.
The administration has provided polythene sheets and tarpaulins to people whose houses were damaged. With more heavy rain expected, a 35-member Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) team has been deployed in three groups across Rayagada block, R Udayagiri and areas under the district headquarters.
The administration is also monitoring the water level of the Vansadhara river at Kashinagar. The river level was 53.8 metres on Wednesday morning, below the danger mark of 54.1 metres.
The administration said there was an additional buffer of around 4-5 metres in the surrounding areas and no flood threat at present. Collector Akshay Sunil Agarwal said no further evacuation was planned for now as rainfall had reduced. However, more people would be shifted if the rainfall intensifies again.
In view of the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday held a review meeting at Lok Seva Bhavan on its possible impact, as the rain-bearing system is expected to cross the coastal areas of northern Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha.
Majhi directed officials to monitor the situation continuously and make the highest level of preparedness to protect the lives of the people. "Our only policy in all natural disasters is zero casualties. Therefore, all the concerned departments should coordinate with the district administration to deal with this situation," he said.
In Malkangiri, the district administration has ramped up disaster response measures, putting relief teams on standby and deploying heavy machinery to ensure "zero casualties".
Speaking to ANI on the district’s preparedness, Malkangiri Collector Prathamesh Arvind Rajeshirke stated that heavy downpours are expected to intensify by Wednesday evening as the cyclone makes landfall, with rains likely continuing through Thursday morning.
"Khairput and Mathili blocks have already recorded over 60 mm and 80 mm of rain, respectively. The total rainfall in the district remains under 350 mm so far. The lull in rainfall since 6 AM is likely the 'calm before the storm'. Heavy rain is expected from the evening and will continue till tomorrow morning," the district Collector said.
Given the forecast, authorities are closely monitoring low-lying areas and water bodies. Recalling that four bridges were submerged during severe rainfall two weeks ago, the administration has put up police barricades around 3 to 4 vulnerable bridges to prevent accidents.
The administration has also deployed 220 JCB excavators to deal with possible landslides in valley and ghat areas and facilitate immediate road clearance and debris removal.
"Cyclone shelters have been made fully operational in case evacuations are required. Arrangements for both dry rations and cooked meals have been ensured. All schools and Anganwadi centres have been granted holidays, and leave permissions for all government officers have been cancelled," the official added.
To bolster ground-level rescue and relief operations, two teams of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) have been mobilised from Koraput. One team has been stationed in Mathili and Govindpalli, while another has been deployed in Kalimela.
Comprehensive preparedness meetings have been chaired by the Odisha Chief Secretary and the State Revenue Minister to review standard operating procedures. The administration reiterated that all departments have been directed to work in full coordination to achieve zero casualties and minimise public inconvenience.
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