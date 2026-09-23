ETV Bharat / state

Heavy Rain Lashes Gajapati As Deep Depression Nears Coast, 3,170 evacuated; Malkangiri On High Alert

Gajapati/Malkangiri: A deep depression is expected to cross the coast on Wednesday night, even as heavy rain continues to affect Gajapati district, where 3,170 people have been evacuated from vulnerable areas and shifted to flood shelters.

The district is under an orange alert for Wednesday, with heavy rain and winds of 50-60 kmph likely. Of those evacuated, 70 are pregnant women, according to Gajapati Collector Akshay Sunil Agarwal.

The district received a cumulative 633.5 mm of rain in the past 24 hours. More than 100 mm of rainfall was recorded in Mohana and R Udayagiri blocks. However, the administration said there was no waterlogging or flooding in any part of the district so far.

The heavy rain has already caused some local damage. Five kutcha houses were damaged in Tili village under R Udayagiri block, while a minor landslide was reported in the area on Wednesday morning. The road was cleared within two hours, and traffic was restored, the Collector said.

More than 130 landslide-prone locations have been identified across the district. JCBs and heavy machinery belonging to the PWD and Rural Works Department have been deployed at vulnerable locations since Tuesday.

The administration has provided polythene sheets and tarpaulins to people whose houses were damaged. With more heavy rain expected, a 35-member Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) team has been deployed in three groups across Rayagada block, R Udayagiri and areas under the district headquarters.

The administration is also monitoring the water level of the Vansadhara river at Kashinagar. The river level was 53.8 metres on Wednesday morning, below the danger mark of 54.1 metres.

Heavy Rain Lashes Gajapati (ETV Bharat)

The administration said there was an additional buffer of around 4-5 metres in the surrounding areas and no flood threat at present. Collector Akshay Sunil Agarwal said no further evacuation was planned for now as rainfall had reduced. However, more people would be shifted if the rainfall intensifies again.