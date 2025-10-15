ETV Bharat / state

Heavy Rain Lashed Tamil Nadu As Northeast Monsoon Approaches

New Delhi: Intense rainfall affected several areas of Tamil Nadu early Wednesday, indicating that the northeast monsoon will arrive shortly. The rain fell in coastal and interior areas and prompted weather alerts in several districts.

The meteorological agency reported persistent rain in Chennai and nearby suburbs from early morning hours, and several low-lying areas experienced waterlogging. The rain-drenched interior hilly areas, including Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Theni, Madurai and Tirunelveli districts, experienced moderate to heavy and very heavy rain.

The IMD has issued orange alerts for around thirteen districts, including Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Dindigul, Theni, and Virudhunagar, indicating intense rain and the chance of flooding, with some yellow alerts for a few interior belts indicating isolated heavy rain.

In Chennai, rain covered most areas, including Anna Nagar, Villivakkam, Padi, Egmore, Perambur and Avadi, along with some intermittent thunder and lightning. Streets in several suburbs were flooded, disrupting morning travel and daily activities.

Local forecast has indicated that the rain is a transitional phase to the season. The increased cloud cover associated with the Bay of Bengal and easterly wind flow is gradually emerging, potentially signalling a retreat of the southwest monsoon, allowing for the northeast monsoon.

Independent weather observer “Tamil Nadu Weatherman” noted on social media that dense cloud clusters have been streaming toward Chennai from the sea and predicted, “Tomorrow, the monsoon is certain to start.” He also suggested that widespread coastal rainfall from Ramanathapuram to Chennai would mark the formal arrival.

The state government and disaster management agencies have been urged to prepare for possible localized flooding, especially in flood-prone regions and areas with poor drainage. Authorities are monitoring levels in reservoirs and urge the public to remain vigilant, particularly in coastal districts.