Heavy Rain Lashed Tamil Nadu As Northeast Monsoon Approaches
Heavy rain drenched several parts of Tamil Nadu ahead of the northeast monsoon’s onset, causing waterlogging and prompting IMD alerts across multiple districts.
Published : October 15, 2025 at 9:51 PM IST
New Delhi: Intense rainfall affected several areas of Tamil Nadu early Wednesday, indicating that the northeast monsoon will arrive shortly. The rain fell in coastal and interior areas and prompted weather alerts in several districts.
The meteorological agency reported persistent rain in Chennai and nearby suburbs from early morning hours, and several low-lying areas experienced waterlogging. The rain-drenched interior hilly areas, including Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Theni, Madurai and Tirunelveli districts, experienced moderate to heavy and very heavy rain.
The IMD has issued orange alerts for around thirteen districts, including Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Dindigul, Theni, and Virudhunagar, indicating intense rain and the chance of flooding, with some yellow alerts for a few interior belts indicating isolated heavy rain.
In Chennai, rain covered most areas, including Anna Nagar, Villivakkam, Padi, Egmore, Perambur and Avadi, along with some intermittent thunder and lightning. Streets in several suburbs were flooded, disrupting morning travel and daily activities.
Local forecast has indicated that the rain is a transitional phase to the season. The increased cloud cover associated with the Bay of Bengal and easterly wind flow is gradually emerging, potentially signalling a retreat of the southwest monsoon, allowing for the northeast monsoon.
Independent weather observer “Tamil Nadu Weatherman” noted on social media that dense cloud clusters have been streaming toward Chennai from the sea and predicted, “Tomorrow, the monsoon is certain to start.” He also suggested that widespread coastal rainfall from Ramanathapuram to Chennai would mark the formal arrival.
The state government and disaster management agencies have been urged to prepare for possible localized flooding, especially in flood-prone regions and areas with poor drainage. Authorities are monitoring levels in reservoirs and urge the public to remain vigilant, particularly in coastal districts.
Currently, Tamil Nadu is set to receive even more rain, while the opposite is true in Northern India. The Delhi–NCR region will continue to have dry and clear conditions over the next few days; no clouds are forecast, and there will be stable weather until October 18.
In the capital region, daytime maximum temperatures are likely to be between 31-33 °C, which is a degree or two cool for the time of year. During the day expect light northwesterly winds, and in the evening lighter northeasterly winds. There may be some haze or mist in the early morning period from October 16 to October 18, with minimum temperatures in the 16-20 degree range.
The contrast, heavy rains in the south and clear skies in the north, reflects the seasonal changes taking place. While Tamil Nadu and adjacent southern states prepare for the northeast monsoon, the rest of the country, for the most part, eases into settled post-monsoon conditions.
Individuals in at-risk areas have been advised to follow local forecasts, avoid movement in flooded areas, and take precautions against waterlogging and possible damage to infrastructure.
