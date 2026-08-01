ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Heavy Rain Hits Bijapur, Inundates Streams; NDRF-SDRF Rescue Stranded Villagers

Bijapur: The incessant rains in the past three days have caused immense disruption in the lives of the people in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. The authorities have been forced to ban traffic from the culverts which got submerged, create relief camps, and activate emergency teams owing to overflowing rivers and streams, officials said on Friday.

In a significant rescue operation in Kutru of the Bhairamgarh development block, a combined team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued many villagers who were stranded in the spate of the overflowing Amberi Nala and brought them to their respective villages safely.

As the Indravati river and other streams rose up quickly, the authorities banned all traffic movements from major routes such as Barigoda Road Culvert. In the border areas of Somnath and Penlaya in the vicinity of Maharashtra, truck drivers were asked to remain parked in safe locations.