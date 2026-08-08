ETV Bharat / state

Heavy Rain Generates Money For Auto Drivers In Delhi-NCR: Commuters Forced To Pay Triple The Fare Than Normal

New Delhi: Heavy rain creates frustration among the daily commuters as office- goers and college going students are struggling with high fares demanded by auto rickshaws in the national capital.

The monsoon, which gives relief from long-lasting humidity to citizens, also comes with challenges for commuters. The rain has increased their expenses as autos are charging heavily without negotiations, and the fluctuating price of Rapido is costing them a lot.

A commuter speaking with an auto driver in New Delhi (ETV Bharat)

The Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) is experiencing heavy rain and waterlogging issues which is forcing commuters to shell out double or triple the amount for a normal ride.

In areas like Janpath, CP, Gurugram, and Noida, the autos, taxis, and Rapido are asking twice the regular cost without measuring the distance. Low-lying areas across the city are facing severe waterlogging, and streets are completely inundated with water; people are forced to travel with autos as the roads are not safe for walking.

Commuters grappling with inflated travel fares

Shatakshi was asking the auto driver to drop her at college. After listening to the price, she stepped back after hearing the fare and waited for an hour for Rapido.

She told ETV Bharat, "I travel to college daily; it took Rs fifty to reach at the college. Since the rain started, they are asking for Rs 150 without thinking for a moment." She said that the rain gives her frustration as a college-going student. "I don’t have much money. The price hike now is bizarre," she quipped.

Alka, who works in Gurugram, said she have to travel from Udyog Vihar Phase 2 to Sikandarpur for work.

"I usually pay Rs 30 for the same journey. But today, due to rain and waterlogging, the driver charged me Rs 100, which is more than three times the regular fare," said Alka.