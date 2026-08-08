Heavy Rain Generates Money For Auto Drivers In Delhi-NCR: Commuters Forced To Pay Triple The Fare Than Normal
Commuters, who travel by autos are facing a harrowing time in the national capital, reports Ankita Kumari
Published : August 8, 2026 at 10:33 PM IST
New Delhi: Heavy rain creates frustration among the daily commuters as office- goers and college going students are struggling with high fares demanded by auto rickshaws in the national capital.
The monsoon, which gives relief from long-lasting humidity to citizens, also comes with challenges for commuters. The rain has increased their expenses as autos are charging heavily without negotiations, and the fluctuating price of Rapido is costing them a lot.
The Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) is experiencing heavy rain and waterlogging issues which is forcing commuters to shell out double or triple the amount for a normal ride.
In areas like Janpath, CP, Gurugram, and Noida, the autos, taxis, and Rapido are asking twice the regular cost without measuring the distance. Low-lying areas across the city are facing severe waterlogging, and streets are completely inundated with water; people are forced to travel with autos as the roads are not safe for walking.
Commuters grappling with inflated travel fares
Shatakshi was asking the auto driver to drop her at college. After listening to the price, she stepped back after hearing the fare and waited for an hour for Rapido.
She told ETV Bharat, "I travel to college daily; it took Rs fifty to reach at the college. Since the rain started, they are asking for Rs 150 without thinking for a moment." She said that the rain gives her frustration as a college-going student. "I don’t have much money. The price hike now is bizarre," she quipped.
Alka, who works in Gurugram, said she have to travel from Udyog Vihar Phase 2 to Sikandarpur for work.
"I usually pay Rs 30 for the same journey. But today, due to rain and waterlogging, the driver charged me Rs 100, which is more than three times the regular fare," said Alka.
She said going alone is not suitable for her and if someone accompanies her, the fare is split. She said such a high fare is unfair and appropriate action should be taken to ensure passengers are not overcharged.
Another commuter, Mayur Kudupale, a researcher, said that during the Monsoon everyone knows the condition of Delhi: the roads get flooded, and walking is not possible.
"If I book a cab or auto, the traffic becomes a major issue; I have to bear the loss of time and money. Travelling in the metro is comfortable this time, but we can't go anywhere from the metro," she added.
Gurugram resident Aniket, who is a working professional, recalled that he was booking a cab to reach the railway station and the sudden sharp increas in cost shocked him.
"Normally I pay Rs 100 but I had to pay Rs 425 because of severe weather and bad road condition. He urged the authorities to fix the issue immediately.
"Despite Gurugram being one of India’s major corporate and technology hubs, several roads continue to become severely waterlogged after intense rainfall," he added.
Ekta Srivastava said to avoid long waits and to reach the office on time, she sometimes agree to the driver's terms and pay double to them.
The autos are standing and waiting for the passengers, but it seems people are preferring other options to reach, as high fares are stopping them.
Mukesh, an auto driver, who was waiting for long hours for passengers, said that people keep asking the price and move on.
He told ETV Bharat that people say wrong things about auto drivers, but they don't think that in heavy rain they are the ones who are ready to drop them. He said that he charges a high fare because he has drive in the rain. Another auto driver Dhanajay said that he increases fares by only Rs 20.
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