Cyclone Arnab: Heavy Rain, Fallen Trees Disrupt Communication In Gajapati; Heavy Rain Continues In South Odisha
Heavy rains, uprooted trees, and damaged houses have disrupted road connectivity in Gajapati, while authorities continue evacuation and emergency measures across Odisha.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 3:55 PM IST
Gajapati: Cyclone Arnab caused extensive damage in Odisha’s Gajapati district, where heavy rain and strong winds uprooted trees, blocked roads, and damaged houses. A huge tree fell on three houses in Kumunda village under Lailai gram panchayat in Rayagada block, completely destroying them.
Cyclone Arnab weakened after making landfall along the Yanam coast of Andhra Pradesh, reducing from a very severe cyclonic storm to a severe cyclonic storm. However, heavy rain continued across south Odisha, with Gajapati recording very heavy rainfall. The district was placed under a red alert for the day, according to Manorama Mohanty, Director of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar.
Rayagada block was among the worst-affected areas in Gajapati. Roads were blocked at around 30 locations due to fallen trees. Fire service personnel cleared the roads at around 25 locations, restoring traffic, while work continued at other places.
Around three feet of water flowed over the road connecting Kaipur, Burkhat and Mahendragiri, disrupting communication. Connectivity between Kankata and Purunapani was also affected due to rising water levels in the Kaithdep canal in R. Udayagiri block.
Fallen trees blocked roads in Badputtar village and near Kanta Sagar Dam in Rayagada block. The main road connecting Rayagada and Paralakhemundi was also blocked. A minor landslide occurred in the block; however, the traffic remained normal, and no damage took place.
Meanwhile, authorities stepped up evacuation and safety measures in other parts of Odisha in view of the cyclone. So far, about 1 lakh people have been taken to safer places, said Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari.
Briefing the media, the minister said that the impact of the cyclone has been felt in various districts of South Odisha. These include Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Rayagada districts. The state administration is in constant touch with the officials of all these districts. While the safety of the people is given the highest priority, steps are being taken to keep the damage to a minimum.
In Malkangiri, officials evacuated 2,135 people, including 260 pregnant women, and shifted them to safer locations.
In Berhampur, authorities relocated 225 people within the Berhampur Municipal Corporation area. A 24-hour control room was opened, and an emergency contact number was issued to help residents during the cyclone.
In Rayagada district, 234 pregnant women were evacuated as a precautionary measure. Of them, 73 women had successfully delivered their babies, according to the information provided.
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