ETV Bharat / state

Cyclone Arnab: Heavy Rain, Fallen Trees Disrupt Communication In Gajapati; Heavy Rain Continues In South Odisha

Gajapati: Cyclone Arnab caused extensive damage in Odisha’s Gajapati district, where heavy rain and strong winds uprooted trees, blocked roads, and damaged houses. A huge tree fell on three houses in Kumunda village under Lailai gram panchayat in Rayagada block, completely destroying them.

Cyclone Arnab weakened after making landfall along the Yanam coast of Andhra Pradesh, reducing from a very severe cyclonic storm to a severe cyclonic storm. However, heavy rain continued across south Odisha, with Gajapati recording very heavy rainfall. The district was placed under a red alert for the day, according to Manorama Mohanty, Director of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar.

Cyclone Arnab: Heavy Rain, Fallen Trees Disrupt Communication In Gajapati; Heavy Rain Continues In South Odisha (ETV Bharat)

Rayagada block was among the worst-affected areas in Gajapati. Roads were blocked at around 30 locations due to fallen trees. Fire service personnel cleared the roads at around 25 locations, restoring traffic, while work continued at other places.

Tree fell on houses in Kumunda village (ETV Bharat)

Around three feet of water flowed over the road connecting Kaipur, Burkhat and Mahendragiri, disrupting communication. Connectivity between Kankata and Purunapani was also affected due to rising water levels in the Kaithdep canal in R. Udayagiri block.

Fallen trees blocked roads in Badputtar village and near Kanta Sagar Dam in Rayagada block. The main road connecting Rayagada and Paralakhemundi was also blocked. A minor landslide occurred in the block; however, the traffic remained normal, and no damage took place.

Landslide due to heavy rain in Odisha (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, authorities stepped up evacuation and safety measures in other parts of Odisha in view of the cyclone. So far, about 1 lakh people have been taken to safer places, said Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari.