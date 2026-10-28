ETV Bharat / state

Cyclone Arnab: Heavy Rain, Fallen Trees Disrupt Communication In Gajapati; Heavy Rain Continues In South Odisha

Heavy rains, uprooted trees, and damaged houses have disrupted road connectivity in Gajapati, while authorities continue evacuation and emergency measures across Odisha.

Cyclone Arnab: Heavy Rain, Fallen Trees Disrupt Communication In Odisha’s Gajapati; Heavy Rain Continues In South Odisha
Tree fell on houses in Kumunda village (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 28, 2026 at 3:55 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Gajapati: Cyclone Arnab caused extensive damage in Odisha’s Gajapati district, where heavy rain and strong winds uprooted trees, blocked roads, and damaged houses. A huge tree fell on three houses in Kumunda village under Lailai gram panchayat in Rayagada block, completely destroying them.

Cyclone Arnab weakened after making landfall along the Yanam coast of Andhra Pradesh, reducing from a very severe cyclonic storm to a severe cyclonic storm. However, heavy rain continued across south Odisha, with Gajapati recording very heavy rainfall. The district was placed under a red alert for the day, according to Manorama Mohanty, Director of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar.

Cyclone Arnab: Heavy Rain, Fallen Trees Disrupt Communication In Gajapati; Heavy Rain Continues In South Odisha (ETV Bharat)

Rayagada block was among the worst-affected areas in Gajapati. Roads were blocked at around 30 locations due to fallen trees. Fire service personnel cleared the roads at around 25 locations, restoring traffic, while work continued at other places.

Cyclone Arnab Heavy Rain Fallen Trees Disrupt Communication In Odisha
Tree fell on houses in Kumunda village (ETV Bharat)

Around three feet of water flowed over the road connecting Kaipur, Burkhat and Mahendragiri, disrupting communication. Connectivity between Kankata and Purunapani was also affected due to rising water levels in the Kaithdep canal in R. Udayagiri block.

Fallen trees blocked roads in Badputtar village and near Kanta Sagar Dam in Rayagada block. The main road connecting Rayagada and Paralakhemundi was also blocked. A minor landslide occurred in the block; however, the traffic remained normal, and no damage took place.

Cyclone Arnab Heavy Rain Fallen Trees Disrupt Communication In Odisha
Landslide due to heavy rain in Odisha (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, authorities stepped up evacuation and safety measures in other parts of Odisha in view of the cyclone. So far, about 1 lakh people have been taken to safer places, said Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari.

Briefing the media, the minister said that the impact of the cyclone has been felt in various districts of South Odisha. These include Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Rayagada districts. The state administration is in constant touch with the officials of all these districts. While the safety of the people is given the highest priority, steps are being taken to keep the damage to a minimum.

Cyclone Arnab Heavy Rain Fallen Trees Disrupt Communication In Odisha
Heavy rain lashes Gajapati in Odisha (ETV Bharat)

In Malkangiri, officials evacuated 2,135 people, including 260 pregnant women, and shifted them to safer locations.

In Berhampur, authorities relocated 225 people within the Berhampur Municipal Corporation area. A 24-hour control room was opened, and an emergency contact number was issued to help residents during the cyclone.

In Rayagada district, 234 pregnant women were evacuated as a precautionary measure. Of them, 73 women had successfully delivered their babies, according to the information provided.

Read More

  1. Cyclone Arnab Brings Temporary Relief As Kolkata AQI Drops Ahead Of Kali Puja, Diwali
  2. In Photos: Cyclone Arnab Hits Andhra Pradesh; Triggers Alert In Southern Districts

TAGGED:

GAJAPATI CYCLONE DAMAGE
COMMUNICATION DISRUPTED IN ODISHA
TREES BLOCKED ROADS IN RAYAGADA
PREGNANT WOMEN RESCUED

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.