ETV Bharat / state

Heavy Rain Cancels Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s Thrissur Visit; Keralam Fans Disappointed

Vijay inaugurated the Periyar Arivulagam library and science centre at Gandhipuram in Coimbatore on Friday.. ( ETV Bharat )

Coimbatore: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s proposed visit to Keralam was cancelled on Friday due to heavy rain and adverse weather conditions in Coimbatore, disappointing fans who had been eagerly awaiting his arrival.

Vijay was scheduled to travel by helicopter to Thrissur after inaugurating the Periyar Arivulagam library and science centre in Coimbatore. He was expected to attend a Navaratri celebration at the residence of a prominent jewellery businessman in Keralam. However, the weather conditions affected the planned helicopter journey, prompting the cancellation. Vijay subsequently left for Chennai.

The cancellation came as a disappointment to his fans in Keralam, many of whom had been looking forward to seeing the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister during his visit.

Earlier in the day, Vijay inaugurated the Periyar Arivulagam library and science centre at Gandhipuram in Coimbatore. The eight-storey facility, built at a cost of around ₹301.71 crore, has a built-up area of approximately 1.98 lakh square feet and features modern facilities for education, research and scientific learning.

The eight-storey facility, built at a cost of around ₹301.71 crore, has a built-up area of approximately 1.98 lakh square feet and features modern facilities for education, research and scientific learning. (ETV Bharat)

At the government function, Vijay inaugurated 89 completed projects worth ₹408.25 crore, laid the foundation stone for 144 projects estimated at ₹32.32 crore and distributed welfare assistance worth ₹34.72 crore to 9,343 beneficiaries.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay distributing welfare assistance worth ₹34.72 crore to 9,343 beneficiaries during his visit to Coimbatore on Friday. (ETV Bharat)

The facility houses a modern auditorium, a library for persons with disabilities, a planetarium, a science centre, a children's library, sections for competitive examination preparation, Tamil and English book collections, an entrepreneurship centre and an e-library.