Heavy Rain Cancels Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s Thrissur Visit; Keralam Fans Disappointed
Vijay was expected to attend a Navaratri celebration at the Thrussr residence of a prominent jewellery businessman but was forced to return to Chennai.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 6:02 PM IST
Coimbatore: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s proposed visit to Keralam was cancelled on Friday due to heavy rain and adverse weather conditions in Coimbatore, disappointing fans who had been eagerly awaiting his arrival.
Vijay was scheduled to travel by helicopter to Thrissur after inaugurating the Periyar Arivulagam library and science centre in Coimbatore. He was expected to attend a Navaratri celebration at the residence of a prominent jewellery businessman in Keralam. However, the weather conditions affected the planned helicopter journey, prompting the cancellation. Vijay subsequently left for Chennai.
The cancellation came as a disappointment to his fans in Keralam, many of whom had been looking forward to seeing the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister during his visit.
Earlier in the day, Vijay inaugurated the Periyar Arivulagam library and science centre at Gandhipuram in Coimbatore. The eight-storey facility, built at a cost of around ₹301.71 crore, has a built-up area of approximately 1.98 lakh square feet and features modern facilities for education, research and scientific learning.
At the government function, Vijay inaugurated 89 completed projects worth ₹408.25 crore, laid the foundation stone for 144 projects estimated at ₹32.32 crore and distributed welfare assistance worth ₹34.72 crore to 9,343 beneficiaries.
The facility houses a modern auditorium, a library for persons with disabilities, a planetarium, a science centre, a children's library, sections for competitive examination preparation, Tamil and English book collections, an entrepreneurship centre and an e-library.
A roadshow covering approximately 11 km from Coimbatore airport to the venue drew large crowds, with supporters gathering along the route to welcome Vijay. He also received petitions from members of the public at some locations.
The planned visit to Keralam was to follow the inauguration and other official engagements in Coimbatore. Its cancellation due to heavy rain brought an abrupt end to expectations of a public appearance by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in the neighbouring state.
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