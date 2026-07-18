ETV Bharat / state

Heavy Rain Batters Odisha, IMD Predicts More Precipitation In Next 48 Hours

Bhubaneswar: Heavy rain continued to batter most districts of Odisha for the last 24 hours disrupting normal life and causing minor flood-like situation in several areas.

A low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal is likely to cause more rain in the state in the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. According to IMD sources, the active southwest monsoon has also brought widespread light to moderate rainfall and heavy showers in several districts triggering a rise in river water levels.

Localized flooding has inundated villages in Balangir and Baleshwar districts. Road connectivity has been disrupted to several villages in Athagarh area of Kataka district as stretches of the Old Kataka–Sambalpur Road submerged under 2 to 3 feet of water due to rise in water levels in Sapua river.



Puri district recorded maximum 105 mm rain in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Saturday. Undeterred by heavy rain, thousands of people reached Puri to see Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra atop the chariots. Rain caused severe water-logging and traffic jam in Puri and other coastal towns.



"The low-pressure area over western Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining north Jharkhand has weakened. However, the associated cyclonic circulation persists over the region up to 4.5 km above mean sea level. Adding to the favourable conditions for rainfall, an upper air cyclonic circulation is present over south Odisha and its neighbourhood at an altitude of 5.8 km, while the monsoon trough continues to pass through northern and eastern India before extending towards the northwest Bay of Bengal," the latest bulletin of IMD said.