Heavy Rain Batters Odisha, IMD Predicts More Precipitation In Next 48 Hours
Active southwest monsoon has led to widespread light to moderate rainfall and heavy showers in several districts, reports Minati Singha.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 4:06 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Heavy rain continued to batter most districts of Odisha for the last 24 hours disrupting normal life and causing minor flood-like situation in several areas.
A low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal is likely to cause more rain in the state in the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. According to IMD sources, the active southwest monsoon has also brought widespread light to moderate rainfall and heavy showers in several districts triggering a rise in river water levels.
Localized flooding has inundated villages in Balangir and Baleshwar districts. Road connectivity has been disrupted to several villages in Athagarh area of Kataka district as stretches of the Old Kataka–Sambalpur Road submerged under 2 to 3 feet of water due to rise in water levels in Sapua river.
Puri district recorded maximum 105 mm rain in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Saturday. Undeterred by heavy rain, thousands of people reached Puri to see Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra atop the chariots. Rain caused severe water-logging and traffic jam in Puri and other coastal towns.
"The low-pressure area over western Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining north Jharkhand has weakened. However, the associated cyclonic circulation persists over the region up to 4.5 km above mean sea level. Adding to the favourable conditions for rainfall, an upper air cyclonic circulation is present over south Odisha and its neighbourhood at an altitude of 5.8 km, while the monsoon trough continues to pass through northern and eastern India before extending towards the northwest Bay of Bengal," the latest bulletin of IMD said.
"The existing low pressure is becoming weaker but an upper-air cyclonic circulation is prevailing and may intensify further," said Manorama Mohanty, director of IMD's regional centre in Bhubaneswar.
The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers over all districts of Odisha till Sunday morning, with a Yellow Warning for heavy rainfall at one or two places in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Bolangir and Kandhamal districts. Heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Nuapada in the next 48 hours.
Puri district received the highest rainfall in the state with Satyabadi recording 105 mm, followed by Balikuda in Jagatsinghpur and Gop in Puri with 96 mm each in the last 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Saturday. Kendrapada and Nimapara received 90 mm, while Puri town also recorded 90 mm.
Other significant rainfall included Astaranga and Bari (80 mm each), Naugaon, Marsaghai, Alipingal, Biridi, Jagatsinghpur, Kantapada and Thuamul Rampur (70 mm each).
The continuous showers inundated several low-lying areas, affecting traffic movement and normal life in urban and rural areas alike. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as water levels in several rivers have shown a rising trend following persistent rainfall over their catchment areas. Rainfall activities will continue across the state till July 22, IMD sources said.
The IMD has cautioned that heavy rainfall may lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas, localized flooding of roads, traffic disruptions, poor visibility, minor damage to kutcha roads, landslides in vulnerable hilly areas, damage to standing crops and horticulture, and a rise in river water levels.
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