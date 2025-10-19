ETV Bharat / state

Heavy Rain Batters Kerala; Orange Alert In Six Districts

Idukki district in Kerala was the worst hit, with reports of flooding and mudslides from several parts on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Commuters wade through a waterlogged road following a heavy rain in Kochi, Thursday, June 26, 2025.
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : October 19, 2025 at 9:50 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rain continued to batter the high-range areas of several districts in Kerala on Sunday and many low-lying regions experienced flooding. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in six districts — Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

A yellow alert has been issued for the remaining eight districts. The IMD has also declared an orange alert in Lakshadweep. The orange alert indicates "very heavy rainfall" ranging between 11 and 20 cm in 24 hours, while a yellow alert signals "heavy rain" between 6 and 11 cm. Idukki district was the worst hit, with reports of flooding and mudslides from several parts on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Officials said flooding was reported in Nedumkandam, Kumily, and Kattappana areas, where water entered several houses and shops. Residents were shifted to relief camps, district authorities said. The incessant rain led to a further rise in the water level at the Mullaperiyar dam. The Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department, which manages the dam, opened 13 spillway shutters by 100 cm.

According to district officials, 1,400 cusecs of water is being discharged from the dam, which recorded a water level of 139.30 feet at 5 am. Water is also being released from three other dams in the district, authorities said. In Ernakulam, overnight heavy rainfall caused flooding near Ernakulam Junction railway station, where renovation work is underway.

The district administration has been put on alert over rising water levels in various rivers, officials said. High rainfall was also recorded in Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Kannur districts. In Malappuram, district authorities said floodwaters entered agricultural lands in the highlands, causing loss to crops. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea, as rough weather conditions are likely to persist until October 22, officials added.

Also Read:

  1. 5 Women Killed In Lightning Strikes In Cuddalore And Tiruvannamalai
  2. Southwest Monsoon Withdraws From Entire Country While Northeast Monsoon Sets: IMD
  3. WMO Sounds Global Warming Alarm: 2024 Becomes Hottest Year On Record Amid Rising CO₂, Methane, and Extreme Weather

TAGGED:

HEAVY RAIN BATTERS KERALA
ORANGE ALERT IN KERALA
INDIA METEOROLOGICAL DEPARTMENT
KERALA
KERALA HEAVY RAINS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Why Some Galaxies Never Puff Up: Indian Researchers Decode The Mystery of Superthin Galaxies

Analysis | Service Chiefs Threatening Pakistan, The Messaging And More

Analysis: Ties With Taliban Part Of India’s Policy Of Strategic Pragmatism In Afghanistan

Green Crackers: A Compromise With Environment Or Temporary Measure? Experts Weigh In

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.