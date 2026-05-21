ETV Bharat / state

Heavy Rain, Waterlogging And Traffic Gridlock Bring Bengaluru To A Standstill

Bengaluru: Fresh evening showers lashed several parts of Bengaluru on Thursday, throwing traffic out of gear and leaving commuters stranded on waterlogged roads during peak office hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert warning moderate to heavy rain, thundershowers, hail and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kilometre per hour across isolated parts of Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts. Rain began after a hot and humid day, with dark clouds gathering over the city in the evening.

Within minutes, heavy rain accompanied by strong winds swept across many localities, disrupting normal life and slowing traffic movement on key roads. Areas including Majestic, MG Road, Gandhinagar, Richmond Circle, Ulsoor, Indiranagar, RT Nagar, Shivajinagar, KR Circle, KR Market, Hebbal, Mysuru Road, Old Airport Road, Ballari Road, JC Road, Town Hall, Malleswaram and Corporation witnessed intense showers.

Several stretches were submerged as rainwater accumulated rapidly, turning roads into streams and creating long traffic snarls across the city. Major congestion was reported on Ballari Road, Richmond Road, KG Road, KR Puram, Tumakuru Road, Magadi Road, Mysuru Road, Bannerghatta Road and Kanakapura Road. Office-goers, gig workers and motorists struggled to navigate flooded roads as vehicles moved at a crawl during evening rush hour.