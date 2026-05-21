Heavy Rain, Waterlogging And Traffic Gridlock Bring Bengaluru To A Standstill
Several stretches were submerged as rainwater accumulated rapidly, turning roads into streams and creating long traffic snarls.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 8:40 PM IST
Bengaluru: Fresh evening showers lashed several parts of Bengaluru on Thursday, throwing traffic out of gear and leaving commuters stranded on waterlogged roads during peak office hours.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert warning moderate to heavy rain, thundershowers, hail and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kilometre per hour across isolated parts of Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts. Rain began after a hot and humid day, with dark clouds gathering over the city in the evening.
Within minutes, heavy rain accompanied by strong winds swept across many localities, disrupting normal life and slowing traffic movement on key roads. Areas including Majestic, MG Road, Gandhinagar, Richmond Circle, Ulsoor, Indiranagar, RT Nagar, Shivajinagar, KR Circle, KR Market, Hebbal, Mysuru Road, Old Airport Road, Ballari Road, JC Road, Town Hall, Malleswaram and Corporation witnessed intense showers.
Several stretches were submerged as rainwater accumulated rapidly, turning roads into streams and creating long traffic snarls across the city. Major congestion was reported on Ballari Road, Richmond Road, KG Road, KR Puram, Tumakuru Road, Magadi Road, Mysuru Road, Bannerghatta Road and Kanakapura Road. Office-goers, gig workers and motorists struggled to navigate flooded roads as vehicles moved at a crawl during evening rush hour.
In several places, overflowing manholes added to commuter difficulties, while waterlogging led to delays and confusion on busy junctions. Motorists were seen stranded in knee-deep water in some areas as continuous rain reduced visibility and slowed vehicular movement further.
Civic officials cautioned that temporary power disruptions, uprooting of weak tree branches and minor damage to weak structures or harvested crops kept in the open were possible due to the weather conditions. Residents were advised to remain indoors wherever possible and avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rain.
Civic officials also warned people not to take shelter under trees and to stay away from electric poles and other objects that conduct electricity during lightning. People were asked to unplug electronic appliances as a precaution and drive carefully on slippery roads. People living near lakes and low-lying areas were also advised to move to safer locations if necessary.
With pre-monsoon showers becoming frequent again in Bengaluru, the city once more witnessed its familiar struggle with flooded roads, traffic congestion and disrupted evening commutes.
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