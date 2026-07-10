Heavy Rain Alert In Himachal: Vice President's Shimla Visit Cancelled, IMD Issues Yellow Alert Across 5 Districts
Schools remained closed in Sirmaur and Solan as Himachal prepared for intensified monsoon activity under an IMD yellow weather alert.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 12:50 PM IST
Shimla: The southwest monsoon has gathered momentum in Himachal Pradesh, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in five districts: Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur and Solan.
According to the information provided, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan's proposed visit to Shimla has been cancelled due to bad weather, and he will now attend the event virtually.
The Vice President was scheduled to attend a programme at the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS) in Shimla on Friday. The event includes the inauguration of a permanent exhibition on "The Journey of Vande Mataram in Himachal Pradesh" and an international seminar titled "Sardar Patel's Vision: Integrity, Unity and Federalism".
Schools Closed In Sirmaur And Solan
The IMD has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Sirmaur district, prompting the district administration to order the closure of all educational institutions on Friday.
Authorities said continuous rainfall over the past several hours has increased the risk of landslides, flash floods, uprooted trees and road blockages, posing a threat to commuters, particularly schoolchildren.
A similar order has also been issued in the neighbouring Solan district after the IMD issued a yellow alert for heavy rain. The Deputy Commissioner declared a holiday for students in all educational institutions as a precautionary measure.
Heavy Rain Alert For Five Districts
The IMD has forecast above-normal rainfall across most parts of Himachal Pradesh, with heavy rain expected at isolated places in the mid-hill and south-eastern regions.
Yellow alerts have been issued for Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur and Solan, where heavy rainfall may lead to waterlogging, road closures and disruption of normal life.
According to the weather department, light to moderate rainfall is likely to continue across most parts of Himachal Pradesh until July 15, with isolated spells of heavy rain expected in the mid and lower hill regions.
Officials have warned that the second half of July could see an increased risk of landslides, river and stream overflows, flash floods and disruptions to road connectivity, particularly in vulnerable mountainous areas. While most parts of the state are expected to receive above-normal rainfall, rainfall in parts of Lahaul and Spiti is likely to remain near normal.
Advisory
Authorities have advised residents, tourists, farmers and orchardists to closely monitor official weather updates and avoid travelling through landslide-prone and flood-sensitive areas during periods of intense rainfall.
The administration has urged people to follow advisories issued by the IMD and local authorities as monsoon activity intensifies across the state.
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