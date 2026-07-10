ETV Bharat / state

Heavy Rain Alert In Himachal: Vice President's Shimla Visit Cancelled, IMD Issues Yellow Alert Across 5 Districts

A pedestrian carrying an umbrella walks along the rain-drenched Ridge during heavy monsoon rain in Shimla. ( IANS )

Shimla: The southwest monsoon has gathered momentum in Himachal Pradesh, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in five districts: Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur and Solan.

According to the information provided, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan's proposed visit to Shimla has been cancelled due to bad weather, and he will now attend the event virtually.

The Vice President was scheduled to attend a programme at the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS) in Shimla on Friday. The event includes the inauguration of a permanent exhibition on "The Journey of Vande Mataram in Himachal Pradesh" and an international seminar titled "Sardar Patel's Vision: Integrity, Unity and Federalism".

Schools Closed In Sirmaur And Solan

The IMD has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Sirmaur district, prompting the district administration to order the closure of all educational institutions on Friday.

Authorities said continuous rainfall over the past several hours has increased the risk of landslides, flash floods, uprooted trees and road blockages, posing a threat to commuters, particularly schoolchildren.

A similar order has also been issued in the neighbouring Solan district after the IMD issued a yellow alert for heavy rain. The Deputy Commissioner declared a holiday for students in all educational institutions as a precautionary measure.

Heavy Rain Alert For Five Districts