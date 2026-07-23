ETV Bharat / state

Heavy Rain Across Maharashtra Including Mumbai; Alert Issued For Next Two Days

Mumbai: With the southwest monsoon becoming active again, heavy rainfall continues across Mumbai, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Konkan, and Central Maharashtra. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Pune, and several other parts of the state over the next 48 hours. A heavy rainfall warning remains in effect for Konkan and Central Maharashtra today.

Showers lashed Mumbai and its suburbs throughout the night. Continuous rain was observed in South Mumbai, Andheri, Borivali, Virar, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Ambernath, Badlapur, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, and Bhiwandi. Heavy rainfall has led to waterlogging in some low-lying areas, affecting traffic movement. The intensity of the rain has increased due to stronger westerly winds.

The IMD has issued an 'Orange Alert' for Palghar district, warning of heavy rain and strong winds. In light of the situation, the administration has urged citizens not to step out unless absolutely necessary. Local authorities have taken appropriate decisions regarding educational institutions in the Dahanu and Talasari areas. Rail services have also been impacted by the rain.