Heavy Rain Across Maharashtra Including Mumbai; Alert Issued For Next Two Days
Heavy rainfall across the state, including Mumbai; alert issued for Konkan, Palghar, and Thane.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 2:12 PM IST
Mumbai: With the southwest monsoon becoming active again, heavy rainfall continues across Mumbai, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Konkan, and Central Maharashtra. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Pune, and several other parts of the state over the next 48 hours. A heavy rainfall warning remains in effect for Konkan and Central Maharashtra today.
Showers lashed Mumbai and its suburbs throughout the night. Continuous rain was observed in South Mumbai, Andheri, Borivali, Virar, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Ambernath, Badlapur, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, and Bhiwandi. Heavy rainfall has led to waterlogging in some low-lying areas, affecting traffic movement. The intensity of the rain has increased due to stronger westerly winds.
The IMD has issued an 'Orange Alert' for Palghar district, warning of heavy rain and strong winds. In light of the situation, the administration has urged citizens not to step out unless absolutely necessary. Local authorities have taken appropriate decisions regarding educational institutions in the Dahanu and Talasari areas. Rail services have also been impacted by the rain.
Suburban trains on the Western, Central, and Harbour lines are running behind schedule; passengers are advised to follow official updates from the railway administration. However, the Dahanu-Virar local train service has been severely disrupted, with trains stalled on the tracks for 20-25 minutes at various locations. Railway authorities have urged passengers not to step onto the tracks or walk along them while trains are halted.
Meanwhile, rainfall in several parts of Eastern Vidarbha and Marathwada has brought relief to kharif crops. The rain, arriving after a prolonged dry spell, is expected to benefit crops such as soybean, cotton, and tur. Local administrations across various districts are monitoring the situation, and disaster management teams have been kept on standby where necessary.
The Meteorological Department has advised citizens to stay away from rivers, streams, seashores, and areas prone to waterlogging. As heavy rainfall is likely to continue for the next two days, the public is urged to follow the instructions issued by the local administration and the Meteorological Department.
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