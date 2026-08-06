Heavy Overnight Rain Causes Severe Waterlogging Across Odisha's Bhubaneswar
As per records, Madhusudan Nagar recorded the highest rainfall at 107 mm, followed by Nayapalli 97.2 mm, reports Minati Singha.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 4:05 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Heavy overnight rainfall under the influence of an active cyclonic circulation over the north Bay of Bengal left several parts of Odisha capital Bhubaneswar waterlogged on Thursday, disrupting normal life and inundating low-lying residential areas.
The rain, which began late on Wednesday night and continued into Thursday morning, submerged roads, entered houses, and caused hardship for hundreds of residents who woke up to flooded homes.
As per the India Meteorological Department, Madhusudan Nagar recorded the highest rainfall at 107 mm, followed by Nayapalli 97.2 mm, Jagmohan Nagar 90.4 mm, Lakshmi Sagar 90 mm, Sahid Nagar 83.2 mm, Khandagiri 73.2 mm, Kharabela Nagar 59.4 mm, Chandrasekharpur 50.2 mm, and Patia 34.6 mm. Several parts of the city experienced heavy to very heavy rainfall within just eight hours or less.
Officials of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) rushed to the affected localities soon after receiving complaints. Emergency teams deployed portable pumps to drain out stagnant water from residential colonies and major roads. Civic workers also cleared blocked drains and monitored vulnerable locations to prevent further flooding as rain continued intermittently through the morning.
"Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation and its rapid action teams were active and alert throughout the night. Rapid action teams each having five persons were deployed in three vulnerable zones. BMC had engaged 18 dewatering pumps while the fire service department had engaged 19 pumps to drain water from low-lying areas and houses," said Priyabrata Behera, executive engineer of the Drainage department.
The worst-hit areas included Shikhar Chandi, Chandaka, the 200-Feet Road corridor, Jagmohan Nagar, Nayapalli, Lakshmi Sagar, Bomikhal, Rasulgarh, and other low-lying pockets, where stormwater accumulated rapidly due to intense rainfall. In many residential colonies, drain water overflowed into houses while residents were asleep, damaging household belongings and forcing families to spend the early hours clearing water from their homes.
Major roads remained submerged for several hours, slowing vehicular movement during the morning rush hour. Commuters faced long traffic snarls as waterlogging reduced road space and made several stretches difficult to navigate. Two-wheelers and small vehicles were particularly affected by the inundated roads.
7 Days' weather forecast for Capital City (Valid from 06th August 2026 to 12th Aug 2026)#Odisha #Weather #Bhubaneswar #Cuttack #weatherforecast pic.twitter.com/JZk83107Dy— Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar (@mcbbsr) August 6, 2026
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed the widespread rainfall to the active cyclonic circulation over the coastal areas of Gangetic West Bengal, close to the northern Odisha coast. Under its influence, moisture-laden winds have been triggering continuous rainfall across several coastal districts, with Bhubaneswar receiving one of the highest accumulations.
The IMD has forecast continued moderate to heavy rainfall in parts of coastal Odisha over the next 24 hours, prompting authorities to keep emergency response teams on alert. Civic authorities have advised residents in low-lying areas to remain cautious, avoid waterlogged roads unless necessary, and report flooding or drainage issues immediately to the BMC control room.
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