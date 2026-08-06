ETV Bharat / state

Heavy Overnight Rain Causes Severe Waterlogging Across Odisha's Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Heavy overnight rainfall under the influence of an active cyclonic circulation over the north Bay of Bengal left several parts of Odisha capital Bhubaneswar waterlogged on Thursday, disrupting normal life and inundating low-lying residential areas.

The rain, which began late on Wednesday night and continued into Thursday morning, submerged roads, entered houses, and caused hardship for hundreds of residents who woke up to flooded homes.



As per the India Meteorological Department, Madhusudan Nagar recorded the highest rainfall at 107 mm, followed by Nayapalli 97.2 mm, Jagmohan Nagar 90.4 mm, Lakshmi Sagar 90 mm, Sahid Nagar 83.2 mm, Khandagiri 73.2 mm, Kharabela Nagar 59.4 mm, Chandrasekharpur 50.2 mm, and Patia 34.6 mm. Several parts of the city experienced heavy to very heavy rainfall within just eight hours or less.



Officials of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) rushed to the affected localities soon after receiving complaints. Emergency teams deployed portable pumps to drain out stagnant water from residential colonies and major roads. Civic workers also cleared blocked drains and monitored vulnerable locations to prevent further flooding as rain continued intermittently through the morning.