ETV Bharat / state

Heavy Objects Found On Keralam's Shoranur Railway Tracks; Bihar Native Taken Into Custody

Palakkad: Authorities suspect a possible attempt to sabotage train operations after heavy objects were found at three locations on the railway tracks between Ottapalam and Shoranur in Palakkad district of Keralam on Tuesday. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has taken a Bihar native into custody in connection with the incident.

The man has been identified as Shuk Lal Mariya, who was reportedly found in suspicious circumstances near the spot. He is being questioned to ascertain whether he was involved in placing the objects on the tracks.

The objects were discovered between 10:30 AM and 11:30 AM at three locations, including areas near Mannannur and the Karakad 'A' Cabin on the railway stretch between Ottapalam and Shoranur.

The items recovered included a concrete slab, a piece of railway track and a sack containing hardened cement. Their presence on the tracks raised serious concerns over the safety of train operations.

Railway Protection Force personnel took the man into custody after noticing his suspicious movements near the location. Investigators are questioning him to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine the motive behind placing the objects on the tracks.