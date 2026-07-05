ETV Bharat / state

Heavy Heist: Dismissed DTC Driver Steals Haryana Roadways Bus; Arrested From Rajasthan

Charkhi Dadri: In a joint and highly precise operation involving the Haryana and Rajasthan police, a Haryana Roadways bus—stolen in a dramatic, movie-style heist from the Charkhi Dadri bus stand—was recovered by investigators within 36 hours.

Dadri City Station House Officer (SHO) Chandra Shekhar said that the accused Ajay, a resident of Dulhera village in Jhajjar district was arrested from Rajasthan's Chittorgarh within 36 hours of the registration of the case into the matter.

According to SHO Chittorgarh, Chandra Shekhar, the police initially traced the bus's location towards Loharu, prompting heightened surveillance on likely routes. After a continuous pursuit, the police team recovered the bus from the Chindoriya police station area in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district and arrested the accused on the spot, he said.

Ajay, according to police, was formerly a driver with the Delhi DTC but was dismissed by the department due to his suspicious activities.