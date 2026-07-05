Heavy Heist: Dismissed DTC Driver Steals Haryana Roadways Bus; Arrested From Rajasthan
Police said that the accused was planning to dismantle the vehicle and sell parts as scrap in Rajasthan.
Published : July 5, 2026 at 8:29 PM IST
Charkhi Dadri: In a joint and highly precise operation involving the Haryana and Rajasthan police, a Haryana Roadways bus—stolen in a dramatic, movie-style heist from the Charkhi Dadri bus stand—was recovered by investigators within 36 hours.
Dadri City Station House Officer (SHO) Chandra Shekhar said that the accused Ajay, a resident of Dulhera village in Jhajjar district was arrested from Rajasthan's Chittorgarh within 36 hours of the registration of the case into the matter.
According to SHO Chittorgarh, Chandra Shekhar, the police initially traced the bus's location towards Loharu, prompting heightened surveillance on likely routes. After a continuous pursuit, the police team recovered the bus from the Chindoriya police station area in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district and arrested the accused on the spot, he said.
Ajay, according to police, was formerly a driver with the Delhi DTC but was dismissed by the department due to his suspicious activities.
The accused has a prior criminal history, with four to five cases of theft already registered against him according to police. Ajay's interrogation by the police revealed that, prior to the incident, the accused had done a close recce of the security arrangements and operational timings at the Dadri bus stand. Exploiting a security lapse, he started a Loharu sub-depot bus (HR-55 GV-3683) at exactly 8:53 PM on Friday and drove it out of the bus stand without raising any suspicion.
On Saturday morning, the bus's regular driver, Mahendra Kumar, arrived to find the vehicle missing. The City Police were immediately alerted, prompting them to register a case.
Police examined CCTV footage from the highway and bus stand, yielding an initial clue that the bus had headed towards the Loharu-Rajasthan border. Subsequently, a special team from the Dadri police began tracking the bus's potential route and analyzing technical inputs.
Once the bus's live movement was confirmed, an alert was sent to the Rajasthan Police. It is reported that the accused intended to have the bus dismantled and sold for scrap in Rajasthan.
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