Villager Killed During Blasting At SECL’s Dipka Coal Mine in Chhattisgarh's Korba, Sparks Anger

SECL PRO Sanish Chandra said mining at the Dipka project is being conducted close to inhabited areas and people are routinely warned.

The blast site. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 7, 2026 at 10:59 PM IST

Korba: In a tragic incident, a villager lost his life during blasting operations at the Dipka mega coal project of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), Chhattisgarh. It is a subsidiary of Coal India, in Bilaspur zone. The deceased has been identified as Lakhan Patel, a rural labourer. His death has triggered widespread anger among locals.

The incident took place on the Hardibazar–Raki road near Suabodi village. Patel, a resident of Raki village, was returning home on foot from Hardibazar in the afternoon. As he reached near the Suabodi village school, heavy blasting was being carried out inside the Dipka coal mine as part of mining operations.

According to eyewitnesses, during the blast, a stone fragment flew out of the mine and struck Patel on the head. He collapsed on the spot. He was bleeding profusely and lost consciousness.

Locals rushed him to a government hospital at Hardibazar in a pickup vehicle. However, doctors declared him dead after examination. Villagers gathered at the hospital, outraged and expressed resentment over the incident. They alleged that the blasting was carried out close to residential area and public roads. They demanded immediate compensation for the victim’s family and strict action against the officials responsible for allowing high-intensity blasting.

SECL has assured a departmental inquiry into the incident. SECL Public Relations Officer Dr Sanish Chandra said that mining at the Dipka project is being conducted close to inhabited areas and that people passing near the mine are routinely warned and restricted as far as possible.

“It is being investigated how a stone struck the individual during blasting. Accountability will be fixed after a departmental inquiry,” he said. He added that sirens are sounded before every blast to alert nearby residents, and the intensity of blasting is kept within prescribed limits. Dr Chandra further stated that the company is also considering how assistance and compensation can be provided to the bereaved family.

