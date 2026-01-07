ETV Bharat / state

Villager Killed During Blasting At SECL’s Dipka Coal Mine in Chhattisgarh's Korba, Sparks Anger

Korba: In a tragic incident, a villager lost his life during blasting operations at the Dipka mega coal project of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), Chhattisgarh. It is a subsidiary of Coal India, in Bilaspur zone. The deceased has been identified as Lakhan Patel, a rural labourer. His death has triggered widespread anger among locals.

The incident took place on the Hardibazar–Raki road near Suabodi village. Patel, a resident of Raki village, was returning home on foot from Hardibazar in the afternoon. As he reached near the Suabodi village school, heavy blasting was being carried out inside the Dipka coal mine as part of mining operations.

According to eyewitnesses, during the blast, a stone fragment flew out of the mine and struck Patel on the head. He collapsed on the spot. He was bleeding profusely and lost consciousness.