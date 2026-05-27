ETV Bharat / state

Heavily Mutilated Body Of Youth Found In Amreli; Lion Attack Suspected

Amreli: The heavily mutilated body of a young man, who was suspected to have been attacked by a lion, has been discovered in the Bavalni Kat area near Bhakodar village under Jafrabad taluka of Gujarat's Amreli, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Bharatbhai Madhabhai Baraiya, who has been missing for the past two days. During a search operation, human remains were found in the forest near Bhakodar village, which led to an atmosphere of fear and outrage among the villagers.

Subsequently, a team from the forest department, comprising range forest officers from both the Rajula and Jafrabad, rushed to the spot. Anticipating the growing public anger, the Jafrabad marine police also reached the spot to bring the situation under control.

Forest department sources said the way the body was mutilated, it looks like a lion attack. However, the exact cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem report of the remains of the body arrives from Bhavnagar.