Heavily Mutilated Body Of Youth Found In Amreli; Lion Attack Suspected
The deceased was identified as Bharatbhai Madhabhai Baraiya, missing for the past two days. The remains of the body have been sent for an autopsy.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 5:12 PM IST
Amreli: The heavily mutilated body of a young man, who was suspected to have been attacked by a lion, has been discovered in the Bavalni Kat area near Bhakodar village under Jafrabad taluka of Gujarat's Amreli, police said on Wednesday.
The deceased has been identified as Bharatbhai Madhabhai Baraiya, who has been missing for the past two days. During a search operation, human remains were found in the forest near Bhakodar village, which led to an atmosphere of fear and outrage among the villagers.
Subsequently, a team from the forest department, comprising range forest officers from both the Rajula and Jafrabad, rushed to the spot. Anticipating the growing public anger, the Jafrabad marine police also reached the spot to bring the situation under control.
Forest department sources said the way the body was mutilated, it looks like a lion attack. However, the exact cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem report of the remains of the body arrives from Bhavnagar.
"At first glance, it appears to be a lion attack. However, the body has been sent to Bhavnagar for a post-mortem. The precise details will emerge only after the report is received," Chirag Amin, deputy conservator of forests (DCF) of Shetrunji Division, said.
Meanwhile, a special team from the forest department has been trying to locate the lion within the surrounding area. Round-the-clock patrolling has been initiated to prevent any untoward incident.
Following the incident, residents have demanded that the forest department monitor the movement of lions and enhance security around the village areas.
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