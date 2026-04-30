ETV Bharat / state

Heatwave Triggers Acute Blood Shortage As Donors Stay Away, Patients Struggle

Hubballi: Rising temperatures across Karnataka are beginning to take a serious toll not just on daily life but also on critical healthcare services, with blood banks facing an alarming shortage as donors hesitate to step forward.

The ongoing heatwave has disrupted normal routines, and in some areas, even led to heatstroke-related deaths. Now, its impact has extended to blood donation services. With fears of fatigue, dizziness, and dehydration in extreme heat, many regular donors are avoiding donation, leaving blood banks under severe strain.

At the Rashtriya Blood Bank in Hubballi, which earlier collected between 90 and 100 units of blood daily, the numbers have now dropped drastically to just 10 to 15 units. This sharp decline comes at a time when demand remains high, creating a worrying gap between supply and need.

A similar situation has emerged at KMC-RI Sanjeevini in North Karnataka, where around 40 to 50 units of blood are required every day for various treatments. A large portion of this is used for surgeries, while maternity wards, emergency care units, and accident cases also depend heavily on a steady blood supply.

However, with fewer donors coming forward, the shortage has become critical. In many cases, relatives of patients are being requested to donate blood, but officials say people are often more willing to offer money than donate blood themselves.

Datta Moorti Kulkarni, head of Rashtriya Blood Bank, said the shortage is a recurring issue between March and May every year. He explained that blood donation tends to decline after college examinations end, as student participation reduces. He added that summer conditions demand longer rest periods for donors. While 10 to 15 minutes of rest is sufficient during cooler seasons, donors now require up to 30 to 45 minutes due to the heat.

Kulkarni noted that this year’s heat has been particularly intense, increasing the likelihood of dizziness or fainting among donors. However, he clarified that blood donation remains safe even in summer, provided donors take adequate rest after the process. He urged people not to be discouraged by the weather and to come forward to help save lives.