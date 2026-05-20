ETV Bharat / state

Heatwave Grips Uttar Pradesh; Banda Sizzles At 48.2 Degrees Celsius

Commuters protect themselves from scorching heat while travelling along a road in Noida, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. ( IANS )

Lucknow: A veritable ball of fire seems to be raining down from the skies over Uttar Pradesh with a severe heatwave sweeping through almost all districts of the Bundelkhand region.

For the third consecutive day, Banda—a district within the state—has remained the hottest district in the entire country, recording a maximum temperature of 48.2 degrees Celsius, officials said on Wednesday.

Residents in other parts of the state, too, are unlikely to find any respite from the scorching heat and the intensity of the heatwave.

A woman covers her face with a cloth amid heatwave conditions in Noida, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, May 17, 2026. (IANS)

According to the Meteorological Department, the onslaught of the heatwave is expected to persist across UP for the next seven days. Light rainfall is anticipated in certain pockets of Eastern Uttar Pradesh on May 22; however, this precipitation is unlikely to offer any significant relief from the severe heat.

Red Alert Issued For 11 Districts

The Meteorological Department has issued a 'Red Alert' regarding severe heatwave conditions for 11 districts across the state. These districts include Banda, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Agra, Firozabad, Etawah, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, and their surrounding areas.