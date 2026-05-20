Heatwave Grips Uttar Pradesh; Banda Sizzles At 48.2 Degrees Celsius
The Meteorological Department has issued a Red Alert for heatwave in eleven districts besides Orange Alert for 14 districts, and a Yellow Alert for 29.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 6:14 PM IST
Lucknow: A veritable ball of fire seems to be raining down from the skies over Uttar Pradesh with a severe heatwave sweeping through almost all districts of the Bundelkhand region.
For the third consecutive day, Banda—a district within the state—has remained the hottest district in the entire country, recording a maximum temperature of 48.2 degrees Celsius, officials said on Wednesday.
Residents in other parts of the state, too, are unlikely to find any respite from the scorching heat and the intensity of the heatwave.
According to the Meteorological Department, the onslaught of the heatwave is expected to persist across UP for the next seven days. Light rainfall is anticipated in certain pockets of Eastern Uttar Pradesh on May 22; however, this precipitation is unlikely to offer any significant relief from the severe heat.
Red Alert Issued For 11 Districts
The Meteorological Department has issued a 'Red Alert' regarding severe heatwave conditions for 11 districts across the state. These districts include Banda, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Agra, Firozabad, Etawah, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, and their surrounding areas.
Orange Alert Issued For 14 Districts
An 'Orange Alert' regarding heatwave conditions for 14 districts within the state has also been issued. These districts are Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Ballia, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Rae Bareli, Auraiya, Lalitpur, and their surrounding areas.
Yellow Alert For 29 Districts
A 'Yellow Alert' regarding heatwave conditions has been issued for 29 districts of UP. These districts comprise Sonbhadra, Azamgarh, Mau, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Unnao, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Kasganj, Etah, Mainpuri, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and their surrounding areas.
High Nighttime Temperatures Feared In 13 Districts
The Meteorological Department has issued a warning regarding the likelihood of "warm nights" (elevated nighttime temperatures) for 13 districts across the state. Under these conditions, night-time temperatures could rise to 5 degrees above normal. The affected districts include Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Agra, Firozabad, and surrounding areas.
Lucknow's Temperature Today
According to the Meteorological Department, strong, dusty, and hot winds are expected to blow across the state capital, Lucknow, on Wednesday. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 42°C, while the minimum temperature is expected to be 28°C.
On Tuesday, the skies over Lucknow remained clear right from the morning. The day witnessed intense sunshine accompanied by strong winds. Although the maximum temperature dropped by 2°C compared to Monday, this offered no significant relief from the heat. The maximum temperature was recorded at 41°C—one degree higher than normal. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature was recorded at 28°C—two degrees higher than normal.
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