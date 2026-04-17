ETV Bharat / state

Heatwave Alert Across Maharashtra; Yellow Alert For Mumbai Amid Rising Temperatures, Health Risks

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heatwave and humidity alerts across Maharashtra, including a yellow alert for Mumbai, with a spike in temperatures and weakened monsoon due to El Niño conditions raising health concerns.

In its ‘Heat Advisory', the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) urged residents to take precautions amid rising temperatures and humidity, cautioning about potential discomfort and health risks. Several hospitals have already reported an increase in patients seeking treatment for heat-related illnesses.

Dean of the government-run KEM Hospital, Dr Sangeeta Rawat, said that orders had been issued to all hospitals to remain on standby, and ambulance services, medical supplies, and emergency facilities have been made available at full capacity.

“We have also issued directives to enhance the provision of drinking water at public places across the city. There has been an increase of nearly 15 to 20 per cent of patients coming with complaints of heat-related ailments since the last few days,” she told ETV Bharat.

Dr Rawat emphasized the seriousness of rising temperatures, saying that heat strokes need to be taken seriously. She warned that ignoring symptoms such as headaches, dizziness, vomiting, and physical weakness could be life-threatening. “It is absolutely essential to seek timely medical treatment. Both young children, senior citizens, and patients with chronic illnesses face a higher risk of heat-related complications,” she added.

Other health experts have also cautioned people, asking them to cover their heads and protect themselves from this heat by carrying water, ORS or electrolyte powders.

People, too, are finding it difficult with the rising temperatures that have suddenly begun due to El Niño.

“It is impossible to step out of the house in the afternoons. The scorching heat is causing the flowers to wither prematurely, and we are forced to take extra precautions to preserve them,” said Jagannath Ingle, a flower vendor from Dadar.