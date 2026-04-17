Heatwave Alert Across Maharashtra; Yellow Alert For Mumbai Amid Rising Temperatures, Health Risks
Maharashtra faces heatwave and humidity alerts with soaring temperatures, health risks, and weakened monsoon due to El Niño; hospitals on alert.
Published : April 17, 2026 at 2:03 PM IST
Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heatwave and humidity alerts across Maharashtra, including a yellow alert for Mumbai, with a spike in temperatures and weakened monsoon due to El Niño conditions raising health concerns.
In its ‘Heat Advisory', the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) urged residents to take precautions amid rising temperatures and humidity, cautioning about potential discomfort and health risks. Several hospitals have already reported an increase in patients seeking treatment for heat-related illnesses.
Dean of the government-run KEM Hospital, Dr Sangeeta Rawat, said that orders had been issued to all hospitals to remain on standby, and ambulance services, medical supplies, and emergency facilities have been made available at full capacity.
“We have also issued directives to enhance the provision of drinking water at public places across the city. There has been an increase of nearly 15 to 20 per cent of patients coming with complaints of heat-related ailments since the last few days,” she told ETV Bharat.
Dr Rawat emphasized the seriousness of rising temperatures, saying that heat strokes need to be taken seriously. She warned that ignoring symptoms such as headaches, dizziness, vomiting, and physical weakness could be life-threatening. “It is absolutely essential to seek timely medical treatment. Both young children, senior citizens, and patients with chronic illnesses face a higher risk of heat-related complications,” she added.
Other health experts have also cautioned people, asking them to cover their heads and protect themselves from this heat by carrying water, ORS or electrolyte powders.
People, too, are finding it difficult with the rising temperatures that have suddenly begun due to El Niño.
“It is impossible to step out of the house in the afternoons. The scorching heat is causing the flowers to wither prematurely, and we are forced to take extra precautions to preserve them,” said Jagannath Ingle, a flower vendor from Dadar.
Lata Shinde, a commuter who travels daily by local train from Thane, said, “It is indeed impossible to travel in the local trains. The stifling heat inside the local trains and buses has made my commute more arduous.”
The IMD has issued dry and heatwave alerts for areas including Dhule, Nashik, Nandurbar, Ahulyanagar, Satara, Sangli, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Nanded, Parbhani, and Hingoli. In Sangli, Solapur, Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, and Yavatmal, the weather department has warned of heatwaves in isolated pockets, with a possibility of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening.
Meanwhile, Akola set a record on Thursday with the highest temperature in the country at 44.2 degrees Celsius. Other cities, such as Wardha, Amravati, and Nagpur, also reported temperatures significantly above historical norms.
Preliminary reports have emerged of heat strokes in certain parts of the state on April 15 and 16. Local health authorities have reported there have been suspected cases of heatstroke in the rural areas of Akola and Yavatmal districts in the Vidarbha region, as well as in the Nagpur area.
In Akola, an auto driver was found dead, and it is suspected to be due to heatstroke. Investigations are underway. All district collectors are reported to have taken meetings to take measures to prevent heat strokes.
According to IMD, the intensity of the heat is likely to persist over the next few days.
“Therefore, it is imperative that citizens avoid venturing outdoors during the afternoon hours, drink plenty of water, and seek immediate medical assistance at the first sign of symptoms,” it said.
Doctors have advised people to avoid going out in the sun between 12 PM and 4 PM. Citizens have been advised to drink plenty of water, wear light and loose clothes, and use umbrellas or caps/hats to protect themselves.
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