ETV Bharat / state

Heated Debate in Karnataka Assembly Over Kasturirangan Draft Report, Vande Mataram Rendition

The proceedings also saw a confrontation between the ruling Congress and BJP over the rendition of Vande Mataram. The Centre’s July 27, 2026 draft notification proposes bringing about 20,668 sq km across 1,449 villages in 10 Karnataka districts under the Ecologically Sensitive Area (ESA) framework. Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy said protecting the Western Ghats, forests, rivers, water sources and biodiversity was essential, but not by imposing unnecessary restrictions on farmers, plantation owners, tribal communities and local residents. “Agriculture and horticulture should not face unnecessary hurdles, and there is no question of displacing people. Development of basic infrastructure should also not be unnecessarily obstructed,” Reddy said. He, however, said illegal mining, illegal sand extraction, excessive hill cutting, encroachments and highly polluting commercial activities would not be protected.

Bengaluru : The Karnataka Assembly on Monday witnessed a heated debate over the latest draft notification based on the Kasturirangan Committee report on the Western Ghats, with the government and Opposition calling for protection of local communities even as they differed over how the long-running issue should be resolved.

Reddy said the notification was still in the draft stage and Karnataka could submit objections, suggestions and alternative boundary proposals. The state cabinet on September 3 had decided to reject the seventh draft notification in its present form. The government has sought scientific ground truth, arguing that an entire village should not face the same restrictions merely because a portion of it is forest land.



Reddy said mapping should be done at the survey-number level to separately identify forests, agricultural and horticultural land, settlements, water bodies and ecologically sensitive areas. “Houses, agricultural land, plantations, schools, hospitals, roads, drinking water facilities and other basic infrastructure must receive clear protection in the final notification,” he said. Karnataka also wants special central assistance for environmental protection, rural infrastructure and disaster prevention.



Ashoka pushes Kerala model



Leader of Opposition R Ashoka urged the government to follow the Kerala model by conducting physical surveys instead of relying primarily on satellite mapping.



He argued that satellite surveys had resulted in plantations near forests being identified as forest areas, creating concerns among farmers in the affected districts. Implementation without correcting such discrepancies, he said, could complicate road construction, house repairs and traditional use of certain lands. “Karnataka should adopt the Kerala model, constitute an expert legal team and pursue a legal solution,” Ashoka said.



He also proposed taking an all-party delegation to the Centre and adopting a unanimous resolution in the Assembly. “Let us keep politics aside and resolve these challenges together,” he said. Ashoka traced the controversy to the Gadgil Committee constituted during the UPA government and the subsequent Kasturirangan high-level working group formed after opposition to the Gadgil recommendations.



Vande Mataram Row Precedes Debate



The Western Ghats discussion was preceded by noisy scenes over Vande Mataram whose official rendition in the Assembly was limited to two stanzas in accordance with the state government’s order. But BJP legislators objected and continued singing the full version before raising “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” slogans. Another procedural dispute followed over whether the sitting constituted a “special session” or a continuation of the previous session. Ashoka sought an adjournment motion, leading to exchanges between the treasury and Opposition benches.



Minister Krishna Byre Gowda eventually asked members to treat the proceedings as a “special discussion”, acknowledged an error over the terminology and urged the House to proceed with the Kasturirangan debate.