ETV Bharat / state

Heart-Wrenching Mishap: School Van Driver Dies In Accident After Suffering 'Cardiac Arrest' In Jammu Kashmir's Srinagar

Locals examine the school van which met with an accident in Srinagar ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 47-year-old school van driver died in a road accident allegedly after suffering a cardiac arrest in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Thursday.

The accident took place in city centre Lal Chowk opposite SSI Bank early today morning in the vicinity of the iconic Ghanta Ghar. According to officials, the vehicle bearing registration number JK01L 9171 carrying students of a private school rammed into a roadside shop.

The accident led to grievous injuries to the driver identified as Javeed Ahmad, 47, a resident of Umair Abad area of Bemina. Two pedestrians were also injured in the accident. The trio was shifted to the city's SMHS Hospital where Javeed was declared dead by the doctors. The students escaped unhurt in the accident.