Heart-Wrenching Mishap: School Van Driver Dies In Accident After Suffering 'Cardiac Arrest' In Jammu Kashmir's Srinagar
According to the students, the driver suffered a heart attack after which the vehicle veered from the road and rammed into a roadside shop.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : April 2, 2026 at 1:30 PM IST
Srinagar: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 47-year-old school van driver died in a road accident allegedly after suffering a cardiac arrest in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Thursday.
The accident took place in city centre Lal Chowk opposite SSI Bank early today morning in the vicinity of the iconic Ghanta Ghar. According to officials, the vehicle bearing registration number JK01L 9171 carrying students of a private school rammed into a roadside shop.
The accident led to grievous injuries to the driver identified as Javeed Ahmad, 47, a resident of Umair Abad area of Bemina. Two pedestrians were also injured in the accident. The trio was shifted to the city's SMHS Hospital where Javeed was declared dead by the doctors. The students escaped unhurt in the accident.
Doctors at the SMHS said that prima facie it looked to be a case of cardiac arrest. However, due to serious injuries, the actual cause of death will be ascertained only after post mortem.
The students, who were traveling in the vehicle at the time of the accident, seemed to have corroborated the doctors' cardiac arrest claim. According to an official, who rushed to the accident site, the students said that the driver seemed to have suffered a heart attack moments before the accident. Before they could act, the vehicle veered off the road and hit the roadside shop leading to the accident.
Police have taken cognizance of the accident and have launched further investigation into the case.