ETV Bharat / state

Heart Attack Patient Dies After Alleged Delay In Ambulance Service; Chhattisgarh Health Minister Orders Probe

Manendragarh: A 60-year-old woman allegedly died after a delay in the availability of a 108 Sanjeevani Express ambulance at the 220-bed Civil Hospital in Manendragarh.

The deceased, identified as Shyama Bai Yadav, a resident of Ledari Nagar Panchayat, had been admitted to the Manendragarh Civil Hospital after suffering a heart attack. According to her family, doctors referred her to Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial Hospital in Raipur for advanced treatment after her condition deteriorated.

Relatives claimed that doctors referred the patient at around 6 PM and requested a 108 ambulance for her transfer. However, despite repeated appeals, the ambulance finally arrived at around midnight. They alleged that Shyama Bai died while being shifted into the vehicle for transportation to Raipur.

Following the woman's death, angry family members staged a protest inside the hospital premises by placing the body in the ambulance and demanded action against those responsible for the alleged negligence.

Police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order. The protest ended only after hospital authorities assured the family that appropriate action would be taken.