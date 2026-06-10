Heart Attack Patient Dies After Alleged Delay In Ambulance Service; Chhattisgarh Health Minister Orders Probe
Relatives said that doctors referred the patient at around 6 PM and requested a 108 ambulance for her transfer.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 10:55 PM IST
Manendragarh: A 60-year-old woman allegedly died after a delay in the availability of a 108 Sanjeevani Express ambulance at the 220-bed Civil Hospital in Manendragarh.
The deceased, identified as Shyama Bai Yadav, a resident of Ledari Nagar Panchayat, had been admitted to the Manendragarh Civil Hospital after suffering a heart attack. According to her family, doctors referred her to Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial Hospital in Raipur for advanced treatment after her condition deteriorated.
Relatives claimed that doctors referred the patient at around 6 PM and requested a 108 ambulance for her transfer. However, despite repeated appeals, the ambulance finally arrived at around midnight. They alleged that Shyama Bai died while being shifted into the vehicle for transportation to Raipur.
Following the woman's death, angry family members staged a protest inside the hospital premises by placing the body in the ambulance and demanded action against those responsible for the alleged negligence.
Police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order. The protest ended only after hospital authorities assured the family that appropriate action would be taken.
The relatives left for their hometown with the body between 2:30 AM and 3 AM. The family also questioned the hospital administration's response and alleged that senior health officials were unaware of the incident.
According to the relatives, Civil Hospital Superintendent Dr. Swapril Tiwari said he had recently returned from leave and was not aware of the matter. Similarly, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. Avinash Khare reportedly stated that he learned about the incident through media reports.
The Health Department has constituted a three-member inquiry committee of two doctors and a clerical staff member to investigate the allegations. Hospital authorities said strict action would be taken against any employee found responsible for negligence based on the findings of the inquiry.
Chhattisgarh Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal asserted that an inquiry has been initiated. "An inquiry is being conducted into the negligence related to ambulance services. Anyone found guilty during the investigation will face action as per rules, and no one will be spared," said Shyam Bihari Jaiswal.
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