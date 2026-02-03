ETV Bharat / state

Delhi High Court Orders Daily Hearing On Former BJP Vidhayak Kuldeep Sengar’s Plea In Unnao Custodial Death Case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordered day-to-day hearings from February 11 on the plea filed by former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, challenging his 10-year sentence in the case related to the custodial death of the Unnao rape survivor’s father. The order was passed by a bench headed by Justice Swarnakanta Sharma.

Earlier, on January 19, the High Court had rejected Sengar’s plea seeking suspension of his sentence. The order dismissing the plea was passed by a bench led by Justice Ravindra Dudeja, which noted that Sengar has already spent over seven-and-a-half years in custody out of the 10-year sentence.

The court observed that the delay in hearing Sengar’s appeal against conviction was attributable to the former MLA himself, as he had filed multiple petitions in the matter. It was pointed out that on December 16, 2019, the Tis Hazari Court sentenced Sengar to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh in the custodial death case. The trial court also awarded the same punishment to all seven convicted accused, including Sengar.