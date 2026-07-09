ETV Bharat / state

'Papad' Packet Helps Crack Murder Mystery: Hearing Impaired Friends Arrested For Killing Man For Money In Andhra Pradesh

The two accused in the custody of Andhra Pradesh police ( ETV Bharat )

Rayadurgam: A packet of papads turned out to be the crucial clue that helped police solve the mystery behind the murder of an unidentified man whose charred body was found in a remote area near Pulakurthi in D. Hirehal mandal in Andhra Pradesh.

Investigators arrested two hearing-impaired men, who allegedly murdered their friend for money before setting his body on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence.

The breakthrough was announced on Wednesday by Kalyandurgam DSP Ravibabu and Rayadurgam Circle Inspector Venkataramana, who said meticulous investigation and scientific evidence led to the arrest of the accused.

According to police, they received an information on June 23 about a totally charred body lying in an isolated area near Pulakurthi.

Since the victim could not be identified immediately, a murder case was registered, and four special investigation teams were constituted on the directions of the Superintendent of Police.

During the examination of the crime scene, investigators found a partially burnt Kannada newspaper, a packet of papads, and a sacred thread (jandhyam).

While the newspaper and other articles offered limited leads, the papad packet became the turning point in the investigation.

Police traced the manufacturer of the papads to Chennai and later identified that the particular batch had been supplied to Ballari in Karnataka.

Based on this information and further field investigation, the deceased was identified as 60-year-old Gururaja Rao, a resident of Sanganakallu near Ballari.

Investigators also found that his family had reported him missing two days before the body was found.