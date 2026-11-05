'Healthy And Profitable': Millet Farming Changes Women Farmers' Lives In Odisha's Sambalpur
State govt's support for millet programme has encourage farmers to take up millet farming which is more profitable than paddy, reports Badshah Jusman Kumar Rana.
Published : November 5, 2026 at 6:23 PM IST
Sambalpur: For years, Iblin Topno of Hatichhapal village in Jujumura village of Odisha's Sambalpur had been cultivating paddy. But around five years back, she switched to millets after getting to know that it is easier to cultivate and ensure better returns.
Topno has not looked back since then as millet farming has brought about a positive change in his life and that of her family. Topno said with the government's help, she and other farmers like her had progressed economically and socially. She grows millets on an acre of land with seeds provided free of cost by the government. It brings down the input cost significantly for millet growers like Topno.
"I harvest millets worth around Rs 30,000 during the season and do it twice a year," she said. Unlike paddy, millet cultivation does not require much water, fertilizer of pesticide. Millet farming has also changed the life of Kamala Singh of Kharmunda in Jamankira block.
"I have been cultivating millets for the last three years. Earlier, I used to cultivate paddy, but the profit was negligible but now that has changed," she said. Millet crops are highly disease resistant and do not require pesticide unlike paddy. Kamala said she cultivates millets on four acres of land.
Topno and Kamala are members of Shanti Jyoti Self-Help Group which has been instrumental in encouraging tribal women of Sambalpur to take up millet farming. Odisha's government's special programme for millet farming has brought about a positive change in the agriculture and rural development sector in Sambalpur.
The scheme has proved to be quite effective in the revival, processing, and market linkage of various millet crops including ragi, said Chief District Agriculture Officer Satyaban Soren.
Soren said millet farming has gained pace in Bamra, Kuchinda, Jamankira, Juyumura, Redhakhol and Nakti Deul blocks of the district. In financial year 2023-24, millet cultivation area in Sambalpur district was 1,500 hectares and it has gone up to 5,000 hectares this year.
Soren said the number of farmers covered under the state government's millet scheme was 3,697 in 2023-24, 4,454 in 2025-26 and 5,320 in 2026-27. "Special market arrangements have been made at the government level for the sale of millet or millet products by farmers. The market linkage programme has increased the collection of millets from 136.4 metric tonne in 2023-24 to 510.7 metric tonne in 2025-26," he said.
Soren said incentive of Rs 1.14 crore was distributed in 2023-24 and Rs. 1.20 crore in 2025-26 among millet farmers of the district. In addition, farmers are also being provided with good quality seeds (such as Mandia SMI, LT, LS, jowar, bajra, etc) free of cost or at subsidized prices, he said.
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