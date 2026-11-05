ETV Bharat / state

'Healthy And Profitable': Millet Farming Changes Women Farmers' Lives In Odisha's Sambalpur

Iblin Topno ( ETV Bharat )

Sambalpur: For years, Iblin Topno of Hatichhapal village in Jujumura village of Odisha's Sambalpur had been cultivating paddy. But around five years back, she switched to millets after getting to know that it is easier to cultivate and ensure better returns.

Topno has not looked back since then as millet farming has brought about a positive change in his life and that of her family. Topno said with the government's help, she and other farmers like her had progressed economically and socially. She grows millets on an acre of land with seeds provided free of cost by the government. It brings down the input cost significantly for millet growers like Topno.

"I harvest millets worth around Rs 30,000 during the season and do it twice a year," she said. Unlike paddy, millet cultivation does not require much water, fertilizer of pesticide. Millet farming has also changed the life of Kamala Singh of Kharmunda in Jamankira block. "I have been cultivating millets for the last three years. Earlier, I used to cultivate paddy, but the profit was negligible but now that has changed," she said. Millet crops are highly disease resistant and do not require pesticide unlike paddy. Kamala said she cultivates millets on four acres of land. Millet crops on display at a millet fair in Sambalpur (ETV Bharat) Topno and Kamala are members of Shanti Jyoti Self-Help Group which has been instrumental in encouraging tribal women of Sambalpur to take up millet farming. Odisha's government's special programme for millet farming has brought about a positive change in the agriculture and rural development sector in Sambalpur.