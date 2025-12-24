Chhattisgarh: Health Workers Cross Hills, Forests To Administer Pulse Polio Drops To 23 Children In Remote Village
Grassroots health workers trekked to the tribal Poro Konda Sanwali village, deep inside Sukma's forests, on the first day of the Pulse Polio campaign.
Published : December 24, 2025 at 12:29 PM IST
By Naveen Kashyap
Sukma: India, which has been certified polio-free by the WHO since 2014, is again set to complete its annual round of National Immunisation Days (December 21-24) today. Behind this massive and successful exercise are grassroots health workers who, quietly and efficiently, execute the task of simultaneously administering polio drops to lakhs of newborns across the country to prevent the emergence of any wild virus case.
For the health workers, this could include trekking on foot across difficult terrain to reach remote villages, often overcoming risk, fatigue, and fear.
In Chhattisgarh, the remote village of Poro Konda Sanwali, under the Konda Sanwali sub-health centre, presents a vivid example of this struggle. Reaching this village means not just covering a long distance on foot, but also enduring nature's harsh challenges. Needless to say there are no roads, no bridges, and no possibility of any vehicle reaching the village. Surrounded by towering mountains, dense forests, and narrow trails, every step brings a sense of unknown danger.
Difficult Journey, High Spirits
When the health department team was given the task of administering polio drops to children in this village during the Pulse Polio campaign, it was clear that the journey would not be easy. In the faint morning light on the first day of the campaign (December 21), the health workers shouldered their vaccine boxes, necessary documents, and the weight of expectations.
They had to cross forested hills on foot, the path marked by rocky climbs, slippery slopes, and the silence of the jungle. Every sound in the dense forest created a sense of unknown danger. When their bodies got tired, their minds urged them to keep going, knowing that if they didn't, a child might not receive the life-saving medicine.
The Smiles Of Infants
After several hours of arduous trekking, when the team finally reached Poro Konda Sanwali, the sight was heartwarming. Behind the rickety doors of mud houses, stood smiling innocent faces that wiped the fatigue of the health workers. For the villagers of this tribal hamlet, the sight of the health workers breathed in them relief. For them, it wasn't just a government team, but a ray of hope that had crossed the hills to reach out to them.
For the health workers, the 23 children in the village who were administered polio drops as part of the campaign, brought a sense of deep satisfaction. The moment a mother's trembling hands relaxed into a smile upon seeing her child safe, erased all the pain and fatigue from their bones.
Not a single health worker complained of the exertion. Because for them, it's not just a job, but a responsibility towards infants who rely on gestures even to express their needs.
The Campaign And Its Captain
At the end of the campaign, collector Amit Kumar praised the dedication of the health workers, saying that to make the Pulse Polio campaign 100 per cent successful in Sukma district, health department teams are reaching even remote villages like Poro Konda Sanwali on foot to administer the medicine.
"We are ensuring that no child is left out of this campaign. Effective initiatives have been taken in the district to protect children from serious diseases like polio," said Amit Kumar, collector.
Under the collector's leadership, the Pulse Polio campaign administered polio drops to 33,273 children across the district on the very first day. The health department had set a target of covering a total of 37,815 children in the 0-5 years age group. The administration's meticulous planning, continuous monitoring, and dedicated teamwork resulted in the smooth completion of the campaign at all booths. To complete the remaining target, health workers' teams conducted door-to-door visits on December 22 and 23.
Mission Accomplished
According to the health department team, working in such areas is the real test of administrative will and on-the-ground dedication. By reaching Poro Konda Sanwali, the health workers proved that government schemes are only meaningful when those implementing these consider their work as a mission.
The success story of the Pulse Polio campaign isn't found in advertisements, but in the blisters on the feet of those who walked through the hills. It's a story of hands, that despite being weary from carrying the burden of responsibility, didn't stop administering the medicine to the children. It's a story of the faith that traversed forests and mountains, reaching every village.
In truth, this isn't just a story about a campaign; it's a story of struggle, determination, and the indomitable human spirit, demonstrating that when the will is strong, even the most difficult paths lead to the destination.
