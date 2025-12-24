ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Health Workers Cross Hills, Forests To Administer Pulse Polio Drops To 23 Children In Remote Village

By Naveen Kashyap

Sukma: India, which has been certified polio-free by the WHO since 2014, is again set to complete its annual round of National Immunisation Days (December 21-24) today. Behind this massive and successful exercise are grassroots health workers who, quietly and efficiently, execute the task of simultaneously administering polio drops to lakhs of newborns across the country to prevent the emergence of any wild virus case.

For the health workers, this could include trekking on foot across difficult terrain to reach remote villages, often overcoming risk, fatigue, and fear.

In Chhattisgarh, the remote village of Poro Konda Sanwali, under the Konda Sanwali sub-health centre, presents a vivid example of this struggle. Reaching this village means not just covering a long distance on foot, but also enduring nature's harsh challenges. Needless to say there are no roads, no bridges, and no possibility of any vehicle reaching the village. Surrounded by towering mountains, dense forests, and narrow trails, every step brings a sense of unknown danger.

Difficult Journey, High Spirits

When the health department team was given the task of administering polio drops to children in this village during the Pulse Polio campaign, it was clear that the journey would not be easy. In the faint morning light on the first day of the campaign (December 21), the health workers shouldered their vaccine boxes, necessary documents, and the weight of expectations.

They had to cross forested hills on foot, the path marked by rocky climbs, slippery slopes, and the silence of the jungle. Every sound in the dense forest created a sense of unknown danger. When their bodies got tired, their minds urged them to keep going, knowing that if they didn't, a child might not receive the life-saving medicine.

The Smiles Of Infants

After several hours of arduous trekking, when the team finally reached Poro Konda Sanwali, the sight was heartwarming. Behind the rickety doors of mud houses, stood smiling innocent faces that wiped the fatigue of the health workers. For the villagers of this tribal hamlet, the sight of the health workers breathed in them relief. For them, it wasn't just a government team, but a ray of hope that had crossed the hills to reach out to them.