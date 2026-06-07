ETV Bharat / state

Health Screening Reveals Over 10,000 Villagers Suffer From Eye Issues In Surendranagar

Surendranagar: Screening of residents across 40 villages in Gujarat's Surendranagar district has revealed that over 10,000 people are suffering from various eye-related issues.

This is the first time such a project has been launched in the district, with a team comprising the Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram in Dharampur, the Surendranagar Rotary Club, various social and religious organisations, village heads, and local leaders conducting the check-up.

Reports further indicate that there is a high prevalence of calcium deficiency among the rural population. Given the high incidence of ophthalmic issues, more than 7,000 pairs of spectacles have been distributed.

Furthermore, those suffering from cataracts and other serious eye conditions have been referred to specialised eye hospitals, with the associated costs borne by religious and social organisations.