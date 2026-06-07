Health Screening Reveals Over 10,000 Villagers Suffer From Eye Issues In Surendranagar
About 7,000 patients have been provided with free spectacles. Reports further indicate that there is a high prevalence of calcium deficiency among the rural population.
Published : June 7, 2026 at 1:17 PM IST
Surendranagar: Screening of residents across 40 villages in Gujarat's Surendranagar district has revealed that over 10,000 people are suffering from various eye-related issues.
This is the first time such a project has been launched in the district, with a team comprising the Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram in Dharampur, the Surendranagar Rotary Club, various social and religious organisations, village heads, and local leaders conducting the check-up.
Reports further indicate that there is a high prevalence of calcium deficiency among the rural population. Given the high incidence of ophthalmic issues, more than 7,000 pairs of spectacles have been distributed.
Furthermore, those suffering from cataracts and other serious eye conditions have been referred to specialised eye hospitals, with the associated costs borne by religious and social organisations.
Such a comprehensive service aims to raise health awareness among the rural population and ensure they receive necessary medical care.
Social leader Mohan Patel said the most common issues found among the villagers include eye problems, calcium deficiency, and skin diseases. "Rs 30 lakh have been spent by various organisations and local leaders on the free check-up initiative. It includes distributing spectacles, performing cataract and other eye surgeries, screening for skin diseases, and ensuring that everyone receives medical care," he added.
Dr Yash Dave said camps have been running in Surendranagar for the past two months under the aegis of Shrimad Rajchandra Sarvamangal Hospital.
"They offer screening for anaemia and eye conditions. For anaemia, individuals with low blood cell counts are provided with free tablets, while young children are given syrup. Those with eye ailments are examined by the team and given free spectacles. Patients from rural areas are immensely benefiting from these initiatives," he added.
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