ETV Bharat / state

Health Monitoring Of Country’s Oldest Tigress Intensified

Kota: Authorities at Abheda Mahal Biological Park in Kota have intensified health monitoring of the country’s oldest tigress, Mehak, while altering her daily schedule to provide her with the required care. Mehak is now 22 years old and can still be seen by visitors to the Park, although her food intake and mobility have reduced considerably.

Officials at the Park disclosed that she is being fed three times a day and veterinary doctors are monitoring her closely. She is being given multivitamins and medications for liver and kidney support along with electrolytes and glucose with plain water.

"A committee has also been formed to monitor and assess Mehak's health. It includes Assistant Deputy Conservator of Forests Pankaj Kumar Meena, Senior Veterinary Officer of Mukundara Hills Tiger Reserve Dr. Akhilesh Pandey and Senior Veterinary Officer of Abheda Mahal Biological Park Dr Trilok Gochar," disclosed T. Mohan Raj, Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) at Kota.

Kota's Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Pramod Kumar Dhakad, stated, "Mehak was born in Jaipur on August 28, 2004, and is now over 22 years old. Her health has deteriorated. Hence, significant changes have been made to her caretaking. She no longer roams the display area for long. Previously, she consumed around 8 kg of meat, chicken and eggs per day. However, this has now reduced to around 5 kg. She is fed three times a day, and the feeding method has also been altered."

Dhakad added that Mehak is currently spending more time at the night shelter where she is being monitored continuously through closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras. Two CCTV cameras are also being installed in the display area to capture her movements there.