ETV Bharat / state

Health Ministry Orders Heightened Ebola Screening At Airports, Ports And Border Crossings; No Case Reported In India

New Delhi: Days after issuing a surveillance alert at international airports across the country, the Union Health Ministry on Monday directed authorities to maintain strict and robust Ebola screening arrangements at all points of entry into India, including airports, seaports and land border crossings.

Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda reviewed the country’s preparedness and surveillance measures for prevention of Ebola Virus Disease during a high-level meeting with senior ministry officials. During the meeting, officials said that no case of Ebola has been reported in India so far.

Following Nadda’s directions, Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava also chaired a joint review meeting with officials from multiple ministries and concerned agencies to assess preparedness and inter-departmental coordination.

The Health Minister further instructed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to keep all systems related to tracking, testing and surveillance on constant alert.

According to sources in the Health Ministry, India has stepped up surveillance and preparedness measures as a precautionary response following the World Health Organization declaration of Ebola as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).