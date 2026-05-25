Health Ministry Orders Heightened Ebola Screening At Airports, Ports And Border Crossings; No Case Reported In India
Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda reviewed the country’s preparedness and surveillance measures for prevention of Ebola Virus Disease
Published : May 25, 2026 at 9:13 PM IST
New Delhi: Days after issuing a surveillance alert at international airports across the country, the Union Health Ministry on Monday directed authorities to maintain strict and robust Ebola screening arrangements at all points of entry into India, including airports, seaports and land border crossings.
Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda reviewed the country’s preparedness and surveillance measures for prevention of Ebola Virus Disease during a high-level meeting with senior ministry officials. During the meeting, officials said that no case of Ebola has been reported in India so far.
Following Nadda’s directions, Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava also chaired a joint review meeting with officials from multiple ministries and concerned agencies to assess preparedness and inter-departmental coordination.
The Health Minister further instructed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to keep all systems related to tracking, testing and surveillance on constant alert.
According to sources in the Health Ministry, India has stepped up surveillance and preparedness measures as a precautionary response following the World Health Organization declaration of Ebola as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).
Officials said all states and Union Territories have been advised to ensure readiness at every level. Detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) covering pre-arrival and post-arrival screening, quarantine protocols, case management, referral systems and laboratory testing have already been circulated.
“All concerned ministries and departments have been sensitised and are taking appropriate preventive and surveillance measures in coordination with the Health Ministry,” an official said.
The ministry also noted that India has prior experience in dealing with Ebola-related preparedness measures, including during the 2014 outbreak in Africa, when similar protocols were implemented successfully.
The authorities reassured the citizens stating that the government remains fully alert and prepared to respond to any emerging situation. “There is no cause for panic. Citizens are advised to continue following official advisories and updates issued by health authorities,” the official added.
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