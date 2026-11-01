Health Department To Review Operations Of Diagnostic Centers In Jharkhand's Dhanbad After Foetal Sex Determination Abortion
The health department will review the strength of pathologists and ensure compliance with the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act.
Published : November 1, 2026 at 8:43 PM IST
Dhanbad: The Health Department will review the operations of pathology and diagnostic centers across the Dhanbad district following a suspected abortion over fetal sex determination at a diagnostic centre.
The measure comes after a suspected abortion following fetal sex determination at "Central Diagnostic" in Shyamdih (Katras, Dhanbad).
The review comes as the department has received information that several pathologists were rendering services at multiple centers.
According to officials, the Health Department is viewing the issue with "utmost seriousness as patient treatment decisions are largely based on pathology reports."
The department has learnt that the diagnostic centres have been registered with the formal consent of the pathologists who are working at multiple places.
The pathologists are tasked with the responsibility of reviewing the results and verifying the authenticity of test reports, which have to be signed by them.
The practice of the medical specialists remaining affiliated with multiple diagnostic centers carries the risk that the authenticity of diagnostic reports could be compromised, officials said.
In-charge Civil Surgeon Dr Sanjeev Kumar said that it is not practical for a single pathologist to oversee operations at ten different locations.
"We will compile a list of all registered pathology centers to identify pathologists and their association with different centers. Their actual availability and operational practices will also be examined."
He said that the Health Department will gather details about the specialists associated with all registered pathology centers in the district to determine how many centers a pathologist serves, availability at each institution, and whether test reports are properly reviewed.
"We will examine whether their names and signatures are merely being used. If any violations of regulations are uncovered, the registration of the concerned centers may be reconsidered, and appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the rules," said Kumar.
Civil Surgeon Kumar further added that they would ensure compliance with the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act."
According to officials, under the established regulations, the concerned institutions are required to submit "Form-A" to the Civil Surgeon's office by the fifth of every month.
The department will also verify whether all registered institutions are submitting the necessary documents and reports in time.
Also Read