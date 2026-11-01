ETV Bharat / state

Health Department To Review Operations Of Diagnostic Centers In Jharkhand's Dhanbad After Foetal Sex Determination Abortion

Dhanbad: The Health Department will review the operations of pathology and diagnostic centers across the Dhanbad district following a suspected abortion over fetal sex determination at a diagnostic centre.

The measure comes after a suspected abortion following fetal sex determination at "Central Diagnostic" in Shyamdih (Katras, Dhanbad).

The review comes as the department has received information that several pathologists were rendering services at multiple centers.

According to officials, the Health Department is viewing the issue with "utmost seriousness as patient treatment decisions are largely based on pathology reports."

The department has learnt that the diagnostic centres have been registered with the formal consent of the pathologists who are working at multiple places.

The pathologists are tasked with the responsibility of reviewing the results and verifying the authenticity of test reports, which have to be signed by them.

The practice of the medical specialists remaining affiliated with multiple diagnostic centers carries the risk that the authenticity of diagnostic reports could be compromised, officials said.

In-charge Civil Surgeon Dr Sanjeev Kumar said that it is not practical for a single pathologist to oversee operations at ten different locations.