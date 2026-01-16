Delhi’s Health Crisis Deepens: Heart Deaths Surge 35%, Respiratory Fatalities Rise, Latest Govt Data Shows
Delhi’s mortality data shows heart diseases dominating, respiratory deaths rising, infectious illnesses declining and fewer births, highlighting a growing shift toward lifestyle-linked health risks.
Published : January 16, 2026 at 3:48 PM IST
New Delhi: The disease pattern in the national Capital, Delhi is cause for concern. The latest data released by the Delhi government paints a grim picture of overall health in the city.
According to the 2024 Annual Report on the Registration of Births and Deaths, respiratory illnesses continued to rise. Heart and circulatory diseases emerged as the leading causes of death.
While Delhi improved its infant survival rates in 2024, the city recorded a sharp 35 per cent spike in heart-related deaths along with a sustained increase in respiratory fatalities.
But what is driving these deaths? Experts say these trends reflect the combined impact of high-stress urban lifestyles, deteriorating living conditions and rising air pollution, all of which are steadily reducing life expectancy.
Respiratory Diseases Continue Upward Trend
In 2024, Delhi recorded 9,211 deaths due to respiratory diseases, an increase of 410 from 8,801 in 2023, continuing a consistent upward trajectory.
According to medical experts, illnesses such as asthma, pneumonia, tuberculosis and lung cancer are becoming more frequent and are increasingly affecting younger age groups, not just the elderly.
Heart And Circulatory Diseases Become Biggest Killers
In the report, the most alarming finding is the surge in heart and circulatory disease-related deaths. In 2024, 21,262 people died from these conditions, compared to 15,714 in 2023, which is an increase of over 35 per cent.
These include heart attacks, strokes, blocked arteries and heart failure. On average, nearly 58 people die every day in the national capital due to heart-related ailments.
Infectious Diseases Decline, But Remain Significant
In contrast, deaths from infectious and parasitic diseases dropped from 20,781 in 2023 to 16,060 in 2024, a decline of 4,721 deaths.
These illnesses, which are typically caused by bacteria, viruses and fungi, often spread through contaminated food and water, remain a major public health concern. Although there is a decline, there are opportunities to improve sanitation, vaccination coverage, and disease control.
Overall Mortality Continues To Rise
Delhi recorded a total of 1,39,480 deaths in 2024, an increase of 7,089 from 1,32,391 the previous year.
Of these, 85,391 were male, 54,051 were female, and 38 were in other gender categories.
Out of the total, 90,883 deaths were medically certified, lending greater reliability to the cause-of-death data. The city’s death rate rose from 6.16 per 1,000 population in 2023 to 6.37 in 2024, confirming a broader rise in mortality.
Fewer Births, Changing Demographics
The number of registered births fell to 3,06,459 in 2024, down 8,628 from 2023. The birth rate declined from 14.66 to 14.00 per 1,000 population. According to demographers, this decline reflects shifting urban priorities, rising living costs, and evolving family-planning choices.
Delhi’s population is projected to reach 2.65 crore by 2036, adding pressure on the healthcare system.
Infant And Maternal Health: Mixed Signals
There was a slight improvement in the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR), which declined from 23.61 to 22.40 per 1,000 live births. However, 6,866 infants still died in 2024.
The Maternal Mortality Rate remained largely stable at 0.44 per 1,000 live births. Encouragingly, 96.09 per cent of all deliveries took place in medical institutions, indicating high institutional healthcare access.
Other Emerging Causes Of Death
Beyond heart and lung diseases, the data highlights several other growing health threats:
- Septicemia (sepsis): 11.63 per cent of medically certified deaths
- Shock: 7.99 per cent
- Liver diseases: 4.21 per cent
- Tuberculosis: 4.86 per cent of institutional deaths
- Mental and behavioural disorders: 62 deaths
These figures point to a rising burden of complex, chronic and often preventable conditions.
Age-Wise Mortality Patterns
Older residents remain the most vulnerable:
- 65 years and above: 40.79 per cent
- 55-64 years: 17.98 per cent
- 45-54 years: 14.09 per cent
Notably, 27.14 per cent of deaths occurred among those below 45 years, including infants, highlighting a significant mortality burden on the younger and working-age population.
Where People Are Dying
About 65.16 per cent of deaths occurred in medical institutions, while 34.84 per cent took place at home. Experts say the high number of home deaths may reflect gaps in emergency access, awareness and timely care.
Registration and Administrative Coverage
- Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD): 76.15 per cent of death registrations, 86.64 per cent of birth registrations
- New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC): 22.55 per cent of deaths
- Delhi Cantonment Board: Around 1.3 per cent of deaths
A Warning For The Future
With the report now out and concerns mounting over a deepening health crisis, experts are urging a serious rethink of lifestyle choices. The data raises pressing questions about why deaths linked to heart diseases and respiratory illnesses are rising so sharply.
If the current trend continues, Delhi could witness an even steeper rise in lifestyle- and environment-linked diseases.
The 2024 data make it clear that while the capital has made progress in controlling infectious diseases, non-communicable illnesses are now emerging as the biggest threat to public health.
Also Read: