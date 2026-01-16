ETV Bharat / state

Delhi’s Health Crisis Deepens: Heart Deaths Surge 35%, Respiratory Fatalities Rise, Latest Govt Data Shows

New Delhi: The disease pattern in the national Capital, Delhi is cause for concern. The latest data released by the Delhi government paints a grim picture of overall health in the city.

According to the 2024 Annual Report on the Registration of Births and Deaths, respiratory illnesses continued to rise. Heart and circulatory diseases emerged as the leading causes of death.

While Delhi improved its infant survival rates in 2024, the city recorded a sharp 35 per cent spike in heart-related deaths along with a sustained increase in respiratory fatalities.

But what is driving these deaths? Experts say these trends reflect the combined impact of high-stress urban lifestyles, deteriorating living conditions and rising air pollution, all of which are steadily reducing life expectancy.

Respiratory Diseases Continue Upward Trend

In 2024, Delhi recorded 9,211 deaths due to respiratory diseases, an increase of 410 from 8,801 in 2023, continuing a consistent upward trajectory.

According to medical experts, illnesses such as asthma, pneumonia, tuberculosis and lung cancer are becoming more frequent and are increasingly affecting younger age groups, not just the elderly.

Heart And Circulatory Diseases Become Biggest Killers

In the report, the most alarming finding is the surge in heart and circulatory disease-related deaths. In 2024, 21,262 people died from these conditions, compared to 15,714 in 2023, which is an increase of over 35 per cent.

These include heart attacks, strokes, blocked arteries and heart failure. On average, nearly 58 people die every day in the national capital due to heart-related ailments.

Infectious Diseases Decline, But Remain Significant

In contrast, deaths from infectious and parasitic diseases dropped from 20,781 in 2023 to 16,060 in 2024, a decline of 4,721 deaths.

These illnesses, which are typically caused by bacteria, viruses and fungi, often spread through contaminated food and water, remain a major public health concern. Although there is a decline, there are opportunities to improve sanitation, vaccination coverage, and disease control.

Overall Mortality Continues To Rise

Delhi recorded a total of 1,39,480 deaths in 2024, an increase of 7,089 from 1,32,391 the previous year.

Of these, 85,391 were male, 54,051 were female, and 38 were in other gender categories.

Out of the total, 90,883 deaths were medically certified, lending greater reliability to the cause-of-death data. The city’s death rate rose from 6.16 per 1,000 population in 2023 to 6.37 in 2024, confirming a broader rise in mortality.

Fewer Births, Changing Demographics