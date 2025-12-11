ETV Bharat / state

Health Camp Finds Prevalence Of Sugar, High Blood Pressure Among Marginalised People In Bengal

Asansol: People associated with manual labour in the marginalised areas of West Bengal are being diagnosed with chronic diseases like high blood sugar and pressure, a phenomenon not observed by doctors till now. Various voluntary organisations conduct health camps in marginalised areas to diagnose the types of diseases affecting the elderly population during winter.

Dr Arunabha Sengupta, a prominent physician from Asansol, said, "This kind of phenomenon has been observed in South India before. Now, we are seeing in the marginalised areas of Bengal that diseases like diabetes and high blood pressure are also affecting poor people and daily wage earners, indicating a change in their lifestyle. In this case, if the younger generation increases awareness among the elderly, these chronic diseases can be prevented."

Organised under the initiative of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, a camp was hosted in the Palashdiha area of ​​Asansol by a Kolkata-based voluntary organisation. Approximately 70 to 80 people from the marginalised community turned up at the camp for a health check-up and free medicines, where doctors came across the prevalence of these lifestyle diseases among them.

Moreover, social workers said that in areas with low literacy rates, people over 60 years of age are rarely found, and a lack of awareness is leading to premature deaths in these areas.