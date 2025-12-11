Health Camp Finds Prevalence Of Sugar, High Blood Pressure Among Marginalised People In Bengal
Organised under the initiative of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, 70 to 80 people turned up for a check-up and free medicines.
Published : December 11, 2025 at 4:43 PM IST
Asansol: People associated with manual labour in the marginalised areas of West Bengal are being diagnosed with chronic diseases like high blood sugar and pressure, a phenomenon not observed by doctors till now. Various voluntary organisations conduct health camps in marginalised areas to diagnose the types of diseases affecting the elderly population during winter.
Dr Arunabha Sengupta, a prominent physician from Asansol, said, "This kind of phenomenon has been observed in South India before. Now, we are seeing in the marginalised areas of Bengal that diseases like diabetes and high blood pressure are also affecting poor people and daily wage earners, indicating a change in their lifestyle. In this case, if the younger generation increases awareness among the elderly, these chronic diseases can be prevented."
Organised under the initiative of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, a camp was hosted in the Palashdiha area of Asansol by a Kolkata-based voluntary organisation. Approximately 70 to 80 people from the marginalised community turned up at the camp for a health check-up and free medicines, where doctors came across the prevalence of these lifestyle diseases among them.
Moreover, social workers said that in areas with low literacy rates, people over 60 years of age are rarely found, and a lack of awareness is leading to premature deaths in these areas.
Chandrashekhar Kundu, a prominent social worker, said, "After a Kolkata-based organisation informed us about the health camp, we started searching for people aged 60 years and above in various villages, as this camp was specifically for them to provide care for their winter-related ailments. However, in most of the villages we visited, especially those with low literacy rates, we found very few people over 60. This needs further research as there is a connection between education, awareness and good health. People in these villages don't live long because of a lack of education and awareness."
Ipsit Chakraborty, who heads the Kolkata-based volunteer organisation, said, "We study the health problems of elderly people in various marginalised areas, and come across area-specific problems. We try to keep the villagers healthy by raising awareness. But simply giving speeches won't be enough to make them aware. Alongside that, we need to provide them with regular health check-ups and medicines to bring them into the mainstream. This is a government project, and we have been given the responsibility under this across the state."
Villagers, however, are happy about the health camp. Shukurmuni Hembram, a villager, said, "The doctors checked and gave us medicine. We were also able to tell them about our problems. It will be beneficial if such health camps are held more often. We are poor and can't afford to see a doctor."
Also Read