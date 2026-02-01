ETV Bharat / state

Budget 2026: Experts Laud Excise Duty Cut On Critical Cancer Drugs

New Delhi: The Union Budget 2026 has announced significant relief for cancer patients and their families across India. The government has exempted basic customs duty on 17 critical cancer drugs and medicines, many of which are used in advanced and targeted therapies.

Dr Basant Goyal, pharma expert and zonal head of the retail distributor Chemist Alliance Delhi, stated that the government has paid special attention to the health sector. "Steps have also been taken to reduce the burden on families of cancer patients, a fatal disease that often requires patients' families to sell their assets to meet treatment expenses".

He said diseases like cancer, diabetes, and hypertension are on rise in the country. "The reduction in prices of medicines for these medicines will benefit the common man," Dr Goyal said.

He said the reduction in excise duty on cancer drugs in the budget will reduce the price of each injection by Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000. He explained that cancer in India is often detected in the third and fourth stages. In such cases, there are only two options for treatment- radiation therapy and chemotherapy. Each chemotherapy injection costs between Rs 50,000 and Rs 2,00,000. Even with treatment, patients with stage 3 and stage 4 cancer rarely survive, Dr Goyal said.

DS Negi, CEO of the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre, said that by exempting excise duty on 17 cancer drugs, the Union Budget 2026-27 has provided timely relief to cancer patients. "The budget also strengthens the future of oncology care. Focused investments of Rs 10,000 crore over the next five years under the Biopharma Shakti Scheme will accelerate innovation in biologics. This is crucial given the growing burden of cancer and other non-communicable diseases. Together, these steps will strengthen India's commitment to affordable, advanced, and research-based cancer care," he said.

The following 17 drugs and medicines have been added to the customs duty exemption list:

1. Ribociclib

2. Abemaciclib

3. Talycabtagene autoleucel

4. Tremelimumab

5. Venetoclax

6. Ceritinib