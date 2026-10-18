ETV Bharat / state

Heads Roll In MP Police After Truck Mows Down Devotees Outside Gwalior Temple

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ( ETV Bharat )

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday ordered the removal of City Superintendent of Police Ravi Bhadauria and suspension of eight police personnel with immediate effect for their alleged negligence that led to the death of at least 13 people after a truck ploughed into devotees outside the Sheetla Mata Temple in Gwalior late on Saturday.

Those facing suspension include three Station House Officers (SHOs), one Traffic Inspector, one Head Constable, and three constables.

The Chief Minister has also ordered a probe into the accident and further action will be taken based on its findings. "The safety of citizens is paramount. To prevent the recurrence of such incidents, security arrangements will be reviewed, and necessary measures will be implemented. Negligence in public safety will not be tolerated at any level," Yadav said. The Chief Minister also announced Rs 4 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased. Additionally, financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each has been announced for those who sustained serious injuries and Rs 50,000 each for other injured individuals.