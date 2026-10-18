Heads Roll In MP Police After Truck Mows Down Devotees Outside Gwalior Temple
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has ordered the removal of City SP and suspension of eight police personnel for their alleged negligence.
Published : October 18, 2026 at 3:28 PM IST
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday ordered the removal of City Superintendent of Police Ravi Bhadauria and suspension of eight police personnel with immediate effect for their alleged negligence that led to the death of at least 13 people after a truck ploughed into devotees outside the Sheetla Mata Temple in Gwalior late on Saturday.
Those facing suspension include three Station House Officers (SHOs), one Traffic Inspector, one Head Constable, and three constables.
The Chief Minister has also ordered a probe into the accident and further action will be taken based on its findings.
"The safety of citizens is paramount. To prevent the recurrence of such incidents, security arrangements will be reviewed, and necessary measures will be implemented. Negligence in public safety will not be tolerated at any level," Yadav said.
The Chief Minister also announced Rs 4 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased. Additionally, financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each has been announced for those who sustained serious injuries and Rs 50,000 each for other injured individuals.
"In this hour of grief, the state government stands with all the affected families," he said, praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.
Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari has targeted the Mohan Yadav-led government over the accident.
In a post on X, he said, "Chief Minister Ji, after a similar incident in Indore, instead of taking any concrete action, you merely resorted to cover-ups. Neither accountability was fixed, nor a check was placed on negligence. Today's heartbreaking incident in Gwalior has once again exposed the flaws in the system. After all, how long will these accidents continue, how long will the common people keep paying the price for negligence with their lives? When will concrete steps be taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents? When will the government understand the value of an ordinary person's life?"
The truck reportedly broke through police barricades, rolled down a steep slope and ploughed into devotees gathered on the road, killing at least 13 and injuring over 40 before coming to a halt.
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