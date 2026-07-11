ETV Bharat / state

Headmaster Suspended For Screening Chief Minister's Event At Government School In Tamil Nadu

Chennai: The headmaster of a school in Tamil Nadu has been suspended for broadcasting Chief Minister Vijay's speech at the government school School Education minister Rajmohan in a statement said, "The School Education Department has already issued a clear order that no party programme should be shown to students in school campuses, except for official programmes organised on behalf of the government."

He added, “The incident of showing a live programme at Tamil Nadu Victory Club to students in a school under Krishnarayapuram Panchayat Union, Karur district, in violation of this order is wrong. I have ordered an immediate and detailed investigation into this matter. The investigation confirmed that the school principal had taken an arbitrary decision and engaged in this act in violation of departmental orders and regulations.”

Following this, immediate disciplinary action has been ordered against the school principal concerned and he has been suspended. An investigation is also underway regarding a video, he pointed out. “We will continue to firmly adhere to the order of the Chief Minister that There is no place for politics in educational institutions. It is the clear policy of the School Education Department that schools are for education and not for politics,” he said.