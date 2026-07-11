Headmaster Suspended For Screening Chief Minister's Event At Government School In Tamil Nadu
School Education minister Rajmohan said the incident of showing a live programme at Tamil Nadu Victory Club to students in a school is wrong.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 3:46 AM IST
Chennai: The headmaster of a school in Tamil Nadu has been suspended for broadcasting Chief Minister Vijay's speech at the government school School Education minister Rajmohan in a statement said, "The School Education Department has already issued a clear order that no party programme should be shown to students in school campuses, except for official programmes organised on behalf of the government."
He added, “The incident of showing a live programme at Tamil Nadu Victory Club to students in a school under Krishnarayapuram Panchayat Union, Karur district, in violation of this order is wrong. I have ordered an immediate and detailed investigation into this matter. The investigation confirmed that the school principal had taken an arbitrary decision and engaged in this act in violation of departmental orders and regulations.”
Following this, immediate disciplinary action has been ordered against the school principal concerned and he has been suspended. An investigation is also underway regarding a video, he pointed out. “We will continue to firmly adhere to the order of the Chief Minister that There is no place for politics in educational institutions. It is the clear policy of the School Education Department that schools are for education and not for politics,” he said.
He warned all District Principal Education Officers, District Education Officers and school principals to ensure that such incidents do not happen in any school in Tamil Nadu again.
According to him, it is the collective responsibility of all of us to protect the educational environment and safeguard the neutrality of educational institutions. Earlier, Chief Minister Vijay attended a public meeting in Karur on Friday. The event was broadcast live at a government school in Krishnarayapuram Panchayat Union, Karur district. Following strong criticism on social media, the School Education Department has now suspended the principal of the school involved in the matter.