ETV Bharat / state

Barnala Man Shot Dead In Manila; One Arrested, Family Seeks Justice

The bereaved family has demanded strict legal action against those responsible for the killing. ( ETV Bharat )

Barnala: A 33-year-old man from Sandhu Patti in Punjab’s Barnala district was allegedly shot dead in Manila, Philippines. The brutal attack was reportedly carried out by three assailants, including two Punjabis.

The deceased has been identified as Manpreet Singh alias Mani, son of Hardev Singh. According to the grieving family, Manpreet had moved to Manila in 2017 in search of employment to support his parents and fulfil their dreams.

Family members, including his mother Paramjit Kaur, father Hardev Singh, grandmother Joginder Kaur and wife Veerpal Kaur, said they received the shocking news of his death through a phone call from abroad.

They said Manpreet had returned to Punjab during Diwali last year to attend a family wedding in Barnala and had spent time with his family before leaving again for Manila on October 9.

According to available information, Manpreet was on his way to work on a motorcycle when the attackers intercepted him at an isolated spot and opened fire indiscriminately, killing him on the spot. The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.