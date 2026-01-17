ETV Bharat / state

Four Teenage Boys Killed, Six Others Injured In Head-On Collision Between Two Cars In Rajasthan

Udaipur: Four teenage boys were killed while six others were injured in a head-on collision between two cars on the Ahmedabad Highway near Nela Talab here during the early hours of Saturday, an official said. The horrific road accident occurred around 4 am on Saturday in the Savina police station area of the district.

Station House Officer Ajayraj Singh said that the collision was so severe that the four boys in one of the cars died on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Ayan, 17 of Murshid Nagar, Savina; Adil Qureshi,14 of Barkat Colony; Sher Mohammad,19 of Mallatalai; and Ghulam Khwaja,17 of Savina. Six other people were seriously injured in the mishap. The injured are undergoing treatment at MB Hospital and a private hospital in Udaipur.

According to the police, six friends from Udaipur were traveling towards the highway for tea after attending a religious program held at night. Their car collided head-on with a speeding car bearing Gujarat registration number and traveling from Rajgarh (Churu) to Vapi, Gujarat. Two of the four people traveling in the second car sustained grievous injuries.