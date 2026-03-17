ETV Bharat / state

Five Dead, 9 Injured In Head-On Collision Between Passenger Bus And Truck In Rajasthan

The wrecked bus after it collided head-on with a truck in Hanumangarh, Rajasthan ( ETV Bharat )

Hanumangarh: In a horrific mishap reported from Rajasthan, five people were killed while nine others were injured in a collision between a passenger bus and a truck near Baramsar on the Mega Highway here on Tuesday. The accident occurred under the Rawatsar police station limits. Rawatsar SDM Sanjay Kumar stated that five people died on the spot in the accident; three critically injured individuals have been referred to the Hanumangarh District Hospital, while six others are currently undergoing treatment at the Rawatsar Hospital.