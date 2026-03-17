Five Dead, 9 Injured In Head-On Collision Between Passenger Bus And Truck In Rajasthan
The accident occurred near Baramsar on the Mega Highway when the passenger bus was traveling from Sri Ganganagar towards Jaipur.
Published : March 17, 2026 at 10:50 AM IST
Hanumangarh: In a horrific mishap reported from Rajasthan, five people were killed while nine others were injured in a collision between a passenger bus and a truck near Baramsar on the Mega Highway here on Tuesday.
The accident occurred under the Rawatsar police station limits. Rawatsar SDM Sanjay Kumar stated that five people died on the spot in the accident; three critically injured individuals have been referred to the Hanumangarh District Hospital, while six others are currently undergoing treatment at the Rawatsar Hospital.
It is understood that the passenger bus was traveling from Sri Ganganagar towards Jaipur. As the bus approached Baramsar, it collided head-on with a truck approaching from the opposite direction. Following the accident, panic and cries of distress erupted among the passengers, and a massive traffic jam formed on the highway. Upon receiving the information, the Rawatsar police and administrative officials immediately rushed to the scene and, with the assistance of local residents, extricated the bodies and the injured passengers from the bus and shifted them to the hospital.
Given the severity of the accident, SDM Sanjay Kumar and senior police officials arrived at the Rawatsar Trauma Center. Treatment for the injured is currently underway at the hospital, where doctors have described the condition of three individuals as critical and have referred them to tertiary care medical centers for advanced care. The police are now focused on identifying the deceased and determining the precise causes of the accident.