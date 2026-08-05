Four Killed In Head-On Collision Between Dumper Truck, Car In Bikaner
Bikaner Police said an investigation has been launched into the cause of the accident, reports Arvind Vyas.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 7:09 PM IST
Bikaner: Four persons were killed after the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a speeding dumper truck in Lunkaransar town of Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
The collision that occurred near Vishwakarma Market on the National Highway was so severe that the car was completely damaged.
Lunkaransar Station House Officer (SHO) Ganesh Bishnoi said, there were four occupants in the car and all of them succumbed to their injuries on the spot. The bodies have been shifted to the mortuary of Lunkaransar Sub-District Hospital, he added.
Upon hearing the loud crash, local traders from Vishwakarma Market, mechanics, and members of the Tiger Force, a local community-led volunteer group, immediately rushed to the site to assist with the rescue efforts. They immediately launched an operation to pull out the trapped passengers from the damaged car. After this, the victims were rushed to the Lunkaransar Sub-District Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.
A large number of locals and grieving relatives gathered at the hospital premises.
Meanwhile, a team from Lunkaransar police station arrived at the scene following the accident. It removed the damaged vehicles from the road using a crane and restored traffic movement on the National Highway.
"The process of identifying the deceased has been completed and their families informed. The bodies will be handed over to the relatives following post-mortem," Bishnoi said.
Presently, police are recording the statements of eyewitnesses and conducting a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident, the SHO added.
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