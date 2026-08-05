ETV Bharat / state

Four Killed In Head-On Collision Between Dumper Truck, Car In Bikaner

Bikaner: Four persons were killed after the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a speeding dumper truck in Lunkaransar town of Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The collision that occurred near Vishwakarma Market on the National Highway was so severe that the car was completely damaged.

Lunkaransar Station House Officer (SHO) Ganesh Bishnoi said, there were four occupants in the car and all of them succumbed to their injuries on the spot. The bodies have been shifted to the mortuary of Lunkaransar Sub-District Hospital, he added.

Upon hearing the loud crash, local traders from Vishwakarma Market, mechanics, and members of the Tiger Force, a local community-led volunteer group, immediately rushed to the site to assist with the rescue efforts. They immediately launched an operation to pull out the trapped passengers from the damaged car. After this, the victims were rushed to the Lunkaransar Sub-District Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.