ETV Bharat / state

Head of Zamorin's Family P K Kerala Varma Passes Away At 90 In Kozhikode

P K Kerala Varma (90), the head of the lineage of the erstwhile Zamorin rulers of Kozhikode. ( ETV Bharat )

Kozhikode: P K Kerala Varma (90), the head of the lineage of the erstwhile Zamorin rulers of Kozhikode, passed away early Tuesday while undergoing treatment for age-related ailments. He breathed his last at his residence in Chinthavalappu, Kozhikode.

A member of the Thiruvannur Puthiya Kovilakam Thekkekettu branch, Kerala Varma assumed charge as the head of the Zamorin family in June 2025 following the death of K C Ramachandran Raja.

Born on September 3, 1936, Kerala Varma was the son of Sreedevi Varma of the former Ambadi Kovilakam, the senior women's branch of the Zamorin family, and Bala Rama Varma of Nedumpram Palace in Thiruvalla. Sreedevi Varma was remembered for her contribution to the freedom struggle, having donated her gold bangle to Mahatma Gandhi during his visit to Kozhikode.

A distinguished pharmacology expert and entrepreneur, Kerala Varma founded Narniat Pharmaceuticals, which manufactured and exported a range of medicines, including antibiotics. The company received several recognitions, including awards from the Central and State governments for excellence in exports.

He was also associated with an important public health initiative in Lakshadweep. As part of a team, he helped develop a project to curb elephantiasis by distributing medicated table salt in collaboration with the administration's Filariasis Research Centre.

After completing his Intermediate education at Zamorin's College, Kerala Varma obtained a degree in Pharmacy from LM College of Pharmacy in Ahmedabad. He began his professional career at German Remedies in Mumbai before serving for two years as a non-medical tutor in the Pharmacy Department of Kozhikode Medical College.