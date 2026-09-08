Head of Zamorin's Family P K Kerala Varma Passes Away At 90 In Kozhikode
Kerala Varma was the son of Sreedevi who contributed to freedom struggle when she donated her gold to Mahatma Gandhi during his visit to Kozhikode.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 4:08 PM IST
Kozhikode: P K Kerala Varma (90), the head of the lineage of the erstwhile Zamorin rulers of Kozhikode, passed away early Tuesday while undergoing treatment for age-related ailments. He breathed his last at his residence in Chinthavalappu, Kozhikode.
A member of the Thiruvannur Puthiya Kovilakam Thekkekettu branch, Kerala Varma assumed charge as the head of the Zamorin family in June 2025 following the death of K C Ramachandran Raja.
Born on September 3, 1936, Kerala Varma was the son of Sreedevi Varma of the former Ambadi Kovilakam, the senior women's branch of the Zamorin family, and Bala Rama Varma of Nedumpram Palace in Thiruvalla. Sreedevi Varma was remembered for her contribution to the freedom struggle, having donated her gold bangle to Mahatma Gandhi during his visit to Kozhikode.
A distinguished pharmacology expert and entrepreneur, Kerala Varma founded Narniat Pharmaceuticals, which manufactured and exported a range of medicines, including antibiotics. The company received several recognitions, including awards from the Central and State governments for excellence in exports.
He was also associated with an important public health initiative in Lakshadweep. As part of a team, he helped develop a project to curb elephantiasis by distributing medicated table salt in collaboration with the administration's Filariasis Research Centre.
After completing his Intermediate education at Zamorin's College, Kerala Varma obtained a degree in Pharmacy from LM College of Pharmacy in Ahmedabad. He began his professional career at German Remedies in Mumbai before serving for two years as a non-medical tutor in the Pharmacy Department of Kozhikode Medical College.
He later established Narniat Pharmaceuticals at the Westhill Industrial Estate in Kozhikode. The factory was subsequently shifted to Naduvattam in Beypore.
During his career, Kerala Varma served as president of the Kozhikode Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association and as an executive member of the Small Scale Industries Association. His pharmaceutical enterprise earned recognition for operational excellence, and former Indian President R Venkataraman, during his tenure as a member of the Planning Commission, visited the company.
Kerala Varma was also a member of a committee appointed by the Central Export Promotion Council (CEPC) to explore industrial development opportunities in nine countries, including Australia. He additionally served as a pharmacology adviser to Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala, Oushadhi and Vaidyaratnam Oushadhasala.
He is survived by his wife, Jayasree Varma of Nedumpram Palace, Tiruvalla; daughter Suneethi Raja, a translator and book editor based in Delhi; and son Dr K Sujith Varma, principal of the National College of Pharmacy, KMCT.
His other family members include son-in-law K C Raveendran Raja, an official with the Union Ministry of Environment, and daughter-in-law R Divya, a teacher at Koyilandy Government M V High School. His siblings are Indira Ravi Varma, Saraswathi Varma and the late Sethu Varma.
The mortal remains will be brought to his residence at Chinthavalappu and final rites will be held at 6.30 PM at the Mavoor Road Smruthi Patham crematorium in Kozhikode.
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